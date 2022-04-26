Stellar Pitching and Early Offense Lead Tuesday Night Win

AKRON, OH - Carmen Mlodzinski fired four scoreless innings to start and Carter Bins picked up his first multi-hit game of the season in a 6-4 win over the Akron RubberDucks at Canal Park on Tuesday night. With the win, Altoona evened their record to 8-8 on the season.

The Curve wasted no time getting their offense started in the series opener, loading the bases with one out against Akron's starter Joey Cantillo. Andres Alvarez drew a bases loaded walk to score the first run of the day for the Curve. Alvarez added a solo homer in the third inning as the Curve built an early 5-0 lead on the strength of a run scoring on a passed ball in the second inning and a solid RBI single from Liover Peguero. Matt Fraizer added an RBI double in the third inning that helped solidify the early lead.

Mlodzinski needed just 47 pitches to work through his four scoreless innings on the mound. Zach Matson followed with two scoreless innings of relief as the Curve cruised through the middle innings.

Nick Gonzales added an RBI double in the sixth inning to extend the lead to 6-0, he picked up his second multi-hit game of the season in the victory.

J.C. Flowers fired two scoreless innings of relief before running into ninth inning trouble. Using two hits and three walks, the RubberDucks loaded the bases and made it a 6-2 game. Altoona countered with right-hander Colin Selby who allowed a pair of inherited runners to score, one on a throwing error from Altoona's shortstop, but finished the game off by getting Akron's Bryan Rocchio to pop out to Peguero.

The Curve picked up 12 hits in the win led by two-hit days from Gonzales, Peguero, Lolo Sanchez, and Bins.

The Curve continue their six-game series with the RubberDucks, Double-A affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians, on Wednesday night. Altoona will start RHP Mike Burrows, while the RubberDucks will start LHP Logan Allen.

