Dahlberg's Scoreless Start Helps Richmond to Shutout Victory

April 26, 2022 - Eastern League (EL) - Richmond Flying Squirrels News Release







RICHMOND, Va. - Two home runs and a strong performance from Jake Dahlberg led the Richmond Flying Squirrels to an 8-0 victory against the Bowie Baysox in the first game of the series Tuesday morning at The Diamond.

Richmond (9-7) collected their first shutout win and have won three of the four games against Bowie (8-7) this season.

Dahlberg (Win, 1-0) finished his start with 6.0 scoreless innings pitching, allowing four hits and three walks with three strikeouts. Dahlberg closed his start with a swinging strikeout that stranded runners at first and third in the sixth inning.

With two outs in the bottom of the first inning, Sean Roby unleashed a solo home run to right field that put the Flying Squirrels in front, 1-0, his league-leading seventh homer of the season.

In the fifth inning, Franklin Labour tripled and Mike Gigliotti walked to put runners at first and third. Will Wilson lashed a line-drive home run out to right-center field that grew the Flying Squirrels' advantage to 4-0.

Brandon Martorano pushed the Flying Squirrels lead to seven with a bases-clearing, three-run double in the eighth inning. Tyler Fitzgerald brought Martorano home with an RBI single that made the score 8-0.

Solomon Bates pitched 2.0 innings of relief with no runs allowed and racked up three strikeouts. R.J. Dabovich closed out the game, striking out two of three batters faced in the ninth inning for his fourth consecutive scoreless appearance. Richmond's defense turned three double plays during the game.

Bowie starter Garrett Stallings (Loss, 1-1) allowed one hit, a home run, over 4.0 innings with one walk and five strikeouts.

On Wednesday, the Flying Squirrels celebrate Feelin' Squirrelly Night with a Feelin' Squirrelly Silicone Wine Glass giveaway to the first 1,000 fans 21 and older presented by New Kent Winery. It is also Wine and K-9s with five-dollar glasses of wine from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Plus, dogs are admitted free at The Diamond every Wednesday home game with dog-friendly section tickets available. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. and gates open at 5:30 p.m.

Tickets are available online at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets, by phone at 804-359-3866 or in person at the Flying Squirrels ticket office.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from April 26, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.