April 26, 2022 Sea Dogs Game Notes

FOUR-IN-A-ROW FOR SEA DOGS - The Portland Sea Dogs wrapped up their first six-game homestand of the season on Sunday afternoon against the Binghamton Rumble Ponies with a dominant 13-5 victory. Despite the Rumble Ponies getting out to the early 2-0 lead after the top of the first inning, the Sea Dogs batted around in the bottom of the inning blasting four home runs, including a grand slam. Portland took five of the six games at Hadlock Field over Binghamton, and ended the week on a four-game winning streak.

SEA DOGS DIG THE LONG BALL - Pedro Castellanos started the home run parade with a grand slam in the first inning, but fans at Hadlock Field wouldn't have to wait long to see another long ball. The next batter, Kole Cottam, smashed a solo homer off the very next pitch. Hudson Potts connected for a two-run blast and Christian Koss hit a solo shot to right field in his second at-bat of the first inning.

TIED FOR THE TOP SPOT - The Sea Dogs are now 7-3 in their last 10 games and are riding a four-game winning streak coming in to tonight's matchup with the Somerset Patriots. Portland and the Patriots are tied for first place in the Northeast Division of the Eastern League with 9-6 records. Somerset is 6-4 in their last 10 games.

LET'S LOOK AT THE LEAGUE - David Hamilton continues to lead the Eastern League in stolen bases with 10 and he is also tied for second in RBI (13). Brandon Walter owns the third-best ERA in the league with a 1.06 ERA. Portland reliever Frank German is tied with the most wins (3) in the Eastern League while Brayan Bello is tied for the third most strikeouts with 24. Victor Santos leads the Eastern league in innings pitched with 17.0.

WELCOME TO DOUBLE-A, TYLER ESPLIN - Prior to tonight's game, the Boston Red Sox have promoted outfielder Tyler Esplin to Portland from High-A Greenville Drive. So far in 2022, he has appeared in eight games for Greenville and was hitting .323 with four doubles and two triples. He spent the entire 2021 season with Greenville and appeared in 78 games, batting .202 with 14 doubles, 1 triple, two home runs and 30 RBI He played 50 games in centerfield, 23 in right field and three as Designated Hitter.

THIS DATE IN SEA DOGS HISTORY - April 26, 2014: In a bizarre 15-inning win for Portland over Trenton 9-8, position player Peter Hissey allows the go-ahead run in the 15th on a wild pitch, but Henry Ramos wins the game with a two-out, two-run single.

PITCHING MATCHUP - LHP Chris Murphy will make his fourth start of the year for the Sea Dogs tonight. He tossed 5.0 innings 4/20 vs Binghamton and allowed two runs on three hits while walking three and striking out five. The three hits he allowed were two singles and one double. He faces RHP Mitch Spence who became a starter in 2021. He has made two starts this season, with his last on 4/20 at Hartford. Against the Yard Goats, he pitched 5.0 shutout innings allowing four hits while walking two and striking out five.

