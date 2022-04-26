Altoona Uses Early and Often Offense to Survive Late Ducks Comeback 6-4

The Altoona Curve use early offense and dominant pitching to defeat the Akron RubberDucks 6-4 on Tuesday night at Canal Park.

Turning Point

Altoona capitalized on cold temperatures early in the ballgame when Jared Triolo worked a leadoff walk to start the game. A Liover Peguero double and Will Matthiessen walk loaded the bases for Andres Alvarez, who worked back from a 1-2 count, to walk home Triolo and put the Curve in front 1-0.

Mound Presence

Joey Cantillo got the start for Akron and struggled with command throughout his start. After a walking home a run in the first, Cantillo allowed a run to score on a passed ball in the second, an RBI single in the second and a home run in the third. In total, Cantillo tossed 2.1 innings allowing five runs (four earned) while walking five and striking out four. Kyle Marmann finished the second inning allowing just one hit and one walk. Hunter Gaddis tossed five innings in his first relief outing of the season allowing just one run on six hits while striking out seven. Jerson Ramirez pitched a scoreless ninth.

Duck Tales

The RubberDucks were kept off-balance by Curve pitching with only one runner advancing past second base through the first eight innings. Akron came alive in the ninth when Bo Naylor singled followed by a Marcos Gonzalez walk and Julian Escobedo single to load the bases. Daniel Schneemann and Jonathan Engelmann worked back-to-back walks with the bases loaded to make it 6-2 Altoona. The comeback attempt continued when Jose Tena lifted a sac-fly to left to score Escobedo and cut the lead in half. An errant throw on a George Valera fielder's choice allowed Engelmann to score, and bring the tying run to the plate, but Brayan Rocchio popped out to short to end the game.

Notebook

Brennan's walk extended his on-base streak to 13 games, which ties him with Rocchio and Valera for longest on-base streaks this season...Prior to the game, Tena received his high school diploma and 2021 MiLB Rawlings Gold Glove Award...Game Time: 2:43...Attendance: 1,327.

On the Pond

The RubberDucks will continue their series with the Altoona Curve on Wednesday, April 27 at 6:35 p.m. Akron left-hander Logan T. Allen (1-1, 2.93 ERA) will face Curve right-hander Mike Burrows (1-0, 1.38 ERA). The game broadcast, powered by FirstEnergy, is on 640 WHLO, the 640 WHLO iHeartRadio channel, and akronrubberducks.com, and available on MiLB.TV. Tickets for all RubberDucks home games, are available at akronrubberducks.com/tickets.

