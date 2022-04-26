Tuesday's Rumble Ponies Game against Erie Postponed Due to Inclement Weather

April 26, 2022 - Eastern League (EL) - Binghamton Rumble Ponies News Release







BINGHAMTON, NY - Tuesday's game between the Binghamton Rumble Ponies and Erie Seawolves at Mirabito Stadium has been postponed due to inclement weather in the forecast. The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader Wednesday April 27 beginning at 5:05 PM. Gates will open at 4:35 PM. The second game will begin approximately 30 minutes after the first game concludes.

Fans with tickets to Tuesday's game can exchange their tickets to go to any future Rumble Ponies home game this season.

For tickets to all remaining home games visit www.BINGRP.com, call 607-722-3866, or visit the Visions Federal Credit Union Starting Gate Box Office at Mirabito Stadium.

