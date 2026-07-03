Seattle Storm vs. Phoenix Mercury: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: July 2, 2026

Published on July 3, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Seattle Storm YouTube Video







A win in the desert

The Mercury defeat the Storm, 90-67!

Notable stats tonight: ÂªÃ¯Â¸ÂKahleah Copper led the way with a 30-piece ÂªÃ¯Â¸ÂDeWanna Bonner secured the 7th spot in the WNBA's all-time rebounds list ÂªÃ¯Â¸ÂLexi Held locked in her career-high in 3PM (5)

Copper: 30 PTS | 7 REB | 3 AST | 2 3PM | 2 STL Bonner: 8 REB | 6 PTS | 2 AST | 2 STL Lexi Held: 17 PTS | 5 3PM | 5 REB | 2 AST

#WNBASeason30

The 30th season of the WNBA is here.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from July 3, 2026

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