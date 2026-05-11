Seattle Storm vs. Connecticut Sun: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: May 10, 2026

Published on May 10, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Connecticut Sun YouTube Video







The Seattle Storm overcame the Connecticut Sun, 89-82, on the road!

Lexie Brown: 17 PTS | 5 3PM | 6-7 FGM Flau'jae Johnson: 16 PTS | 6 REB | 3 STL Jade Melbourne: 15 PTS | 6 AST

WNBA Tip-Off | CarMax

The 30th season of the WNBA is here.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from May 10, 2026

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