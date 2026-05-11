Seattle Storm vs. Connecticut Sun: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: May 10, 2026
Published on May 10, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Connecticut Sun YouTube Video
The Seattle Storm overcame the Connecticut Sun, 89-82, on the road!
Lexie Brown: 17 PTS | 5 3PM | 6-7 FGM Flau'jae Johnson: 16 PTS | 6 REB | 3 STL Jade Melbourne: 15 PTS | 6 AST
WNBA Tip-Off | CarMax
The 30th season of the WNBA is here.
Check out the Connecticut Sun Statistics
Women's National Basketball Association Stories from May 10, 2026
- Liberty Take OT Win at Washington in First Road Test - New York Liberty
- Seattle Storm Postgame Notes 5.10.26 - Seattle Storm
- Storm Defeat Sun in Home Opener, 89-82 - Connecticut Sun
- Tiffany Hayes and Cecilia Zandalasini Injury Update - 5/9/26 - Golden State Valkyries
- Sparks Sign Guard Kate Martin to Player Development Pool - Los Angeles Sparks
- Connecticut Sun Host Home Opener Presented by TD - Connecticut Sun
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