Seattle Storm vs. Connecticut Sun: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: July 28, 2025

July 28, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

The Seattle Storm defeat the Connecticut Sun 101-85 to move to 16-11 on the season

Nneka Ogwumike led the way with 26 PTS, 3 REB, & 3 AST. Skylar Diggins recorded the first regular season triple-double of her career with 11 PTS, 12 REB, & 11 AST!

Women's National Basketball Association Stories from July 28, 2025

