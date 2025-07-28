Seattle Storm vs. Connecticut Sun: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: July 28, 2025
July 28, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
The Seattle Storm defeat the Connecticut Sun 101-85 to move to 16-11 on the season
Nneka Ogwumike led the way with 26 PTS, 3 REB, & 3 AST. Skylar Diggins recorded the first regular season triple-double of her career with 11 PTS, 12 REB, & 11 AST!
