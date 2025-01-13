Seattle Reign FC Signs Midfielder Maddie Mercado to New Contract

January 13, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

SEATTLE, WA. - Seattle Reign FC today announced that it has re-signed midfielder Maddie Mercado to a one-year contract through the 2025 NWSL season. The second-year midfielder was selected by the Reign as the 27th overall pick in the 2024 NWSL Draft.

"We're delighted to announce the return of Maddie Mercado," said Seattle Reign FC General Manager Lesle Gallimore. "Last season, our fans caught a glimpse of her incredible potential, and we're confident that her sophomore season will be even more remarkable. Maddie is a talented young professional with a winning mindset that elevates every training session, game, and moment on the pitch. Her ability to make an impact at crucial moments is exceptional, and we look forward to watching her growth and contributions this year."

Mercado closed out her rookie season with five appearances, scoring one goal in the club's final match of the regular season against the Orlando Pride on November 3. The 23-year-old midfielder added two starts in three appearances during the NWSL x Liga MX Femenil Summer Cup, where she recorded her first professional goal and assist against Club Tijuana.

"I'm grateful to sign with the club for another season," said Mercado. "I learned so much in my first year as a professional and can't wait to continue developing around the team and within this culture."

Prior to getting drafted by the Reign, Mercado totaled 26 goals and 12 assists in 94 appearances at the University of Notre Dame. In her final three seasons, she played in every game for the Fighting Irish, earning Second Team All-ACC honors (2023) and Third Team All-ACC honors (2022).

The California native has represented the United States at various youth stages with the U.S. Women's Youth National Team, most recently with the U-19 team in 2020.

