Utah Royals FC Announces Three Player Departures

January 13, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

HERRIMAN, Utah - Utah Royals FC announces the release of midfielder Agnes Nyberg and forward Michele Vasconcelos after the club bought out the remainder of Nyberg and Vasconcelos' contracts, leaving the duo as free agents. Additionally, Hannah Betfort has not re-signed with the club and will also pursue free agency. URFC thanks Nyberg, Vasconcelos and Betfort for their service to the club and wishes them the best of luck in their future endeavors.

Nyberg, 24, joined Royalty as the 16th player on the 2024 expansion side's roster acquired from IK Uppsala. In her debut NWSL season the Swedish midfielder's season was riddled with injuries only appearing in one match after June 7th during the regular season. Nyberg logged 651 minutes in her 11 appearances with the Blue-and-Gold starting in eight.

Vasconcelos, 30, rejoined the Utah Royals as one of two players to play for both iterations of URFC along with 2024 iron woman Kate Del Fava. The Utah native and BYU Cougar legend appeared in seventeen NWSL sanctioned matches during the 2024 calendar year. The seventh year pro notched 311 minutes on the pitch in her time with URFC logging one goal during a 3-1 win over, her former club, Portland Thorns during the second leg of the NWSL x LIGA MX Femenil Summer Cup group stage, and one assist during a 3-1 loss to the Chicago Red Stars.

Betfort, 26, appeared in 24 regular season matches in 2024, starting in 18, after being traded to the Royals from Portland Thorns in exchange for allocation money and expansion draft protection. The forward scored four goals during her time in Utah, two during the regular season and two during the NWSL x LIGA MX Femenil Summer Cup.

UTAH ROYALS FC ROSTER (As of January 13, 2025):

GOALKEEPERS (3): Mandy Haught, Cristina Roque, Mia Justus

DEFENDERS (7): Kate Del Fava, Imani Dorsey, Olivia Griffitts, Madison Pogarch, Kaleigh Riehl, Lauren Flynn, Ana María Guzmán

MIDFIELDERS (8): Mikayla Cluff, Dana Foederer, Macey Fraser, Emily Gray, Ana Tejada, Ally Sentnor, Claudia Zornoza, Alexis Loera

FORWARDS (5): Cloé Lacasse, Paige Monaghan, Brecken Mozingo, Mina Tanaka, KK Ream

Key 2024/25 NWSL Offseason Dates & Roster Mechanisms:

(Dates, Times [MT] - Subject to Change)

Fri. Dec 20 - Transaction moratorium begins

Fri. Dec 28 - Transaction moratorium ends; Trade Window opens

Tues. Jan 14 - Final day to trade players before updated CBA parameters

