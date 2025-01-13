San Diego Wave FC Signs Forward Chiamaka Okwuchukwu

January 13, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

San Diego Wave FC News Release







SAN DIEGO - San Diego Wave FC announced today the Club has acquired 19-year-old Nigerian striker and CAF Young Women's Player of the Year finalist Chiamaka Okwuchukwu via transfer for an undisclosed fee from first division Nigerian Women's Premier League club Rivers Angels FC. Okwuchukwu signed a one-year contract through 2025.

"We are very pleased to welcome Chiamaka to the Wave family," said San Diego Wave FC Sporting Director and General Manager Camille Ashton. "Her signing is the latest example of our intention to add promising young players to the roster. With her skillset, we believe Chiamaka will complement our current attacking players very well and be a key contributor to the team."

Okwuchukwu is coming off an impressive showing with the Nigeria U-20 Women's National Team at the 2024 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup in Colombia, where she played in all four matches, scoring two goals and providing one assist. Previously, Okwuchukwu represented Nigeria at just 16 years of age during the 2022 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup in Costa Rica. During that tournament, she helped Nigeria go undefeated in the group stage and advance to the quarterfinals before falling to the Netherlands.

Okwuchukwu will occupy an international slot on San Diego's 2025 roster.

Transaction: San Diego Wave FC signs forward Chiamaka Okwuchukwu to a one-year contract through the 2025 season.

Name: Chiamaka Okwuchukwu

Position: Forward

Height: 5-3

Born: Aug. 7, 2005

Birthplace: Njaba, Nigeria

Nationality: Nigeria

