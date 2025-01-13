Utah Royals FC Signs Aisha Solórzano from Club Tijuana

January 13, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Utah Royals FC News Release







HERRIMAN, Utah - Utah Royals FC announces the signing of forward Aisha Solórzano from Liga MX Femenil side Club Tijuana for an undisclosed fee. The Guatemalan international joins URFC through the 2027 season.

Solórzano, 26, makes the move to NWSL competition midway through the Liga MX Women calendar where she has scored 16 goals in 16 matches for the Xolos. During the 2024 NWSL x Liga MX Femenil Summer Cup Solórzano made a name for herself, scoring four goals in three group stage games which included a game-winning hat-trick in a 3-2 win over Seattle Reign and a third minute goal against URFC in a 5-1 loss.

"Aisha is a player that we all got to witness firsthand when she visited with Club Tijuana last year. Her goalscoring ability speaks for itself. Her speed and tenacity was also something that immediately stood out to us, and we are excited to welcome her to the club." said Sporting Director Kelly Cousins. "We look forward to helping her develop and take the next step in her career both at the club level and with the Guatemalan National Team."

Born in Guatemala City, Guatemala, Solórzano has represented her birth country on multiple occasions dating back to 2014. Solórzano first appeared for the Guatemala women's national team in the 2014 CONCACAF Women's Championship where at the age of 15 Solórzano made three appearances including two starts during the group stage. The striker has made 21 caps and notched three goals with Las Chapinas.

Prior to becoming a professional Solórzano played collegiate soccer at Southeastern University using all four years of her eligibility. Solórzano logged 78 appearances and 40 goals with the Fire. Out of college Solórzano signed with Guatemalan side Rosal Women before transferring to LIGA MXF side Puebla for the 2023-24 season where she scored 14 goals in 29 appearances before making the move to Tijuana.

UTAH ROYALS FC ROSTER (January 13, 2025):

GOALKEEPERS (3): Mandy Haught, Cristina Roque, Mia Justus

DEFENDERS (7): Kate Del Fava, Imani Dorsey, Olivia Griffitts, Madison Pogarch, Kaleigh Riehl, Lauren Flynn, Ana Maria Guzman

MIDFIELDERS (8): Mikayla Cluff, Dana Foederer, Macey Fraser, Emily Gray, Ana Tejada, Ally Sentnor, Claudia Zornoza, Alexis Loera

FORWARDS (6): Cloé Lacasse, Paige Monaghan, Brecken Mozingo, Mina Tanaka, KK Ream, Aisha Solórzano

• Discuss this story on the National Women's Soccer League message board...





National Women's Soccer League Stories from January 13, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.