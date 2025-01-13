Utah Royals FC Adds Tatumn Milazzo Bolstering Defense

January 13, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Utah Royals FC News Release







HERRIMAN, Utah - Utah Royals FC announces the signing of free agent Tatumn Milazzo. The defender most recently appeared for NWSL side Chicago Stars FC. Milazzo has signed a two year deal with URFC locking her in through the 2026 season.

Milazzo, 26, joins URFC after four seasons with the Chicago Red Stars. The Illinois native center back logged 1,133 minutes throughout 17 matches in her fourth year with her home club last year, recording 47 tackles and 20 interceptions. Milazzo has 70 career NWSL appearances including NWSL Challenge Cup and NWSL playoff matches with four career goals, 171 career tackles, and 115 career interceptions.

"Tatumn is an excellent defender who has won various individual awards for her accomplishments with Chicago" said Sporting Director Kelly Cousins. "We are excited to welcome her to the club and are eager to see her impact on and off the field."

Milazzo scored her first professional goal on October 10, 2021 scoring from outside the box against OL Reign in a 3-2 loss. Milazzo notched 14 appearances that included three playoff appearances as the Red Stars made a run to the NWSL championship before falling to Washington Spirit 2-1.

After a 2 goal season in 22 regular season appearances in 2022, Milazzo signed a contract extension with the Red Stars through the 2024 season. The American would start in Chicago's 2-1 extra time loss to San Diego Wave in the first round of the 2022 playoffs, Chicago's last playoff appearance.

Prior to signing as a professional with Chicago, Milazzo played four years at the University of South Carolina winning Southeastern Conference titles in 2016, 2017, and 2019. In 2017 Milazzo helped the Gamecocks reach their first Women's College cup appearance making the semi-finals before falling to Stanford. Milazzo played 80 matches and scored 3 goals as a Gamecock as her senior season was cut short after tearing her ACL. After surgery and rehab, Milazzo made her comeback to soccer joining the Chicago Red Stars 2021 pre-season squad moving her way up to the supplemental roster two months later on April 5. Four days later Milazzo would make her professional debut in a NWSL Challenge Cup match subbing on in the 87th minute in a 0-0 draw.

UTAH ROYALS FC ROSTER (As of January 13, 2025):

GOALKEEPERS (3): Mandy McGlynn, Cristina Roque, Mia Justus

DEFENDERS (8): Kate Del Fava, Imani Dorsey, Olivia Griffitts, Madison Pogarch, Kaleigh Riehl, Lauren Flynn, Ana María Guzmán, Tatumn Milazzo

MIDFIELDERS (8): Mikayla Cluff, Dana Foederer, Macey Fraser, Emily Gray, Ana Tejada, Ally Sentnor, Claudia Zornoza, Alex Loera

FORWARDS (6): Cloé Lacasse, Paige Monaghan, Brecken Mozingo, Mina Tanaka, KK Ream, Aisha Solórzano

