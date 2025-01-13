Orlando Pride Signs Defender Zara Chavoshi

January 13, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Pride and defender Zara Chavoshi have agreed to a one-year contract through the 2025 season, it was announced today. Chavoshi will serve as the first player the Pride have signed directly out of college, since the league's removal of the NWSL Draft.

"Zara is a quality defender and someone we can expect to provide depth and additional competition to our backline this year," VP of Soccer Operations and Sporting Director Haley Carter said. "She has provided stability and high-level defending to the Deacon's backline throughout her collegiate career, and we are excited to help her grow at the next level. We are looking forward to providing her with the tools she needs to continue to develop her game and make an impact in this league and for our Club."

"The Orlando Pride showed the entire country last season that they are an incredibly hard working and talented team, deserving of an NWSL title. I am honored to have the opportunity to contribute to their continued success," Chavoshi said. "I am also grateful to those who have contributed to my growth and development so far and for the Pride for believing in me."

Chavoshi will be joining the Pride following four seasons at Wake Forest University as a staple in their defense. In 2024, she started in all 24 matches, recorded two assists and helped the defense to 10 shutouts in her senior season. She also helped lead the way to a National Championship appearance, which was the first in Wake Forest history.

Appearing in 15 matches as a junior, she helped set another program record for fewest goals allowed in a single season. In 2022, Chavoshi scored her first career goal, a penalty kick, and played the full 90 minutes in 12 of her 14 starts as a sophomore. In her freshman year, she started 18 games and helped Wake Forest break the program record for fewest goals allowed in a single season at that time.

Internationally, Chavoshi made her debut in the Canadian youth program in 2022. She would also go on and represent Canada at the FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup Costa Rica 2022.

TRANSACTION: Orlando Pride signs defender Zara Chavoshi through the 2025 season.

Zara Chavoshi

Position: Defender

Height: 5-8

Born: Dec. 6, 2002, in Newark, De.

Hometown: Potomac, Md.

Citizenship: USA/CAN

