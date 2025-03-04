Seattle Reign FC Releases New Anthem and Short Film Ahead of 2025 Season

March 4, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

SEATTLE, WASH. - Seattle Reign FC today debuted Stand Up, a powerful new club anthem, along with an accompanying short film directed by award-winning filmmaker Jason Bergh. Created in collaboration with Seattle-based artist Brittany Davis, the anthem and film celebrate the unifying spirit of the Reign FC community as the club prepares for the 2025 National Women's Soccer League season.

"Sport and music unite us. Brittany Davis' creation is more than just a song - it's an anthem for a feeling, born of Seattle's rich history and crafted with our players and fans to launch a new matchday tradition and era for our club," said Seattle Reign FC Chief Revenue Officer Courtney Carter. "Through Jason Bergh's lens, we witness Brittany translate our club's energy and legacy into music. Her call for 'stand up energy, champion energy,' invites us to celebrate together, reminding us that, united, we win both on and off the field."

Last week, Reign FC hosted an exclusive event at The KEXP Gathering Space, bringing together players, season ticket members and partners for an intimate first listen of the anthem and a private screening of the film. Stand Up is now available across various music streaming platforms and the film is available on Reign FC's YouTube channel.

A Soundtrack for the Reign FC Community

Davis - a Black, blind and queer artist from Seattle - drew inspiration for Stand Up after witnessing the electrifying sense of unity at Megan Rapinoe's Jersey Retirement Match on August 25 of last year. In collaboration with Sonic Guild of Seattle at halftime of that historic night, Davis performed a moving rendition of Rise Up by Andra Day, an experience that shaped the anthem's message of resilience and belonging.

The recording features the voices of defender Ryanne Brown, forward Ana-Maria Crnogorčević, defender Hanna Glas and midfielder Angharad James-Turner, as well as members of the Reign FC Academy. Adding to the energy, the anthem also includes The Royal Guard and Reign City Riot - Reign FC's Supporters Group and official band - alongside Sound Wave, the official band of Seattle Sounders FC.

"One of the greatest joys I had in this process was actually creating and collaborating with these other players, The Royal Guard, Reign City Riot, the Sound Wave - all the voices from the young players to the veteran players, just feeling all of their energy around me is so important," said Davis. "I wanted to be there when they record. I wanted to be in their presence, and I want them to know how much it means to me to have their voices be a part of the song."

Bringing the Anthem to Life

Moved by the anthem's vision, Bergh traveled from Los Angeles to Seattle to document the creative journey behind Stand Up. His short film captures the collaborative process from inception to completion, while also highlighting the unique experience and profound connection Davis felt during her first-ever Reign FC match.

"Seattle is a beautiful city filled with a lot of incredible folks. I think just coming here from LA and having the opportunity to be in the studio with Brittany and seeing her process and how she works was mesmerizing - the way she makes music with her mind and her hands through the computer without any vision was absolutely beautiful. I was just blown away," said Bergh. "Sports and music, they shake each other's hand all day - they're both forms of art that tell transformational stories."

A New Tradition Begins

"Sports has an amazing way of bringing people together. Supporting Seattle Reign FC is more than the love we have for Seattle; it's about uplifting women's sports, empowering athletes and inspiring the next generation to dream big," said Russell Wilson, Super Bowl Champion and Reign FC and Sounders FC Owner. "Stand Up reminds us whether we're united through a love of sports or art, that there is power in community, hard work and dedication. We are so excited to see these incredible and talented athletes continue to compete at the highest level and strive for greatness."

Reign FC fans will experience the feeling of Stand Up during the club's home opener on March 15, as the anthem takes its place as the official walkout song for every home match. This new tradition will deepen the connection between players and supporters, amplifying the club's identity on matchday.

Tickets to Reign FC's season opener against NJ/NY Gotham FC on Saturday, March 15 (7:00 p.m. PT / ION) are available now at ReignFC.com/Tickets.

