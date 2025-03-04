From Portland, with Love: Alaska Airlines Partners with Portland Thorns FC & Portland WNBA Expansion

March 4, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Portland, OR - Alaska Airlines is proud to announce an exciting new chapter in its relationship with Portland: the airline will be the official airline partner of Portland's new WNBA team and is renewing its role as the official airline of Portland Thorns FC.

This collaboration builds on the airline's 15 years of partnerships in the WNBA and 13 years of partnerships in the NWSL and serves as an extension of its love and passion for the city of Portland, its people and its professional sports teams.

"Between Portland's new WNBA team and the impressive performance of the Portland Thorns, it's a momentous time for women's sports in Portland," said Eric Edge, managing director of marketing and advertising at Alaska Airlines. "We've been Portland's leading airline for more than four decades and partnering with these two teams lets us share our excitement with the Portland community, where over 2600 of our employees live and work."

"We're excited to continue our partnership with Alaska Airlines, a true supporter of both the Thorns and the Portland community," said Mike Whitehead, Managing Director of Raj Sports, ownership group of Portland Thorns and Portland WNBA franchise. "Their commitment to elevating opportunities for women has always been clear, and it's great to see that extend to our new WNBA team. This partnership strengthens our ties to the city and ensures we're supporting each other in meaningful ways in the pursuit of making Portland the epicenter of women's sports."

A Love Letter to Portland

At Alaska Airlines, our relationship with Portland has always been more than ensuring its residents can get where they need to go. It's a deep connection, built over decades of shared experiences. So, we wanted to express our excitement for this momentous partnership through something special.

As we continue our story with the Portland Thorns and the new WNBA team, we want to take a moment to share our love for this incredible city. Here's a special tribute, written directly from the heart of Alaska Airlines:

Dear Portland,

It has been half a century since we first met, but each time we touch down at PDX, we are still so full of love for you. For your endless creativity, for those lush trees that pin our travels with green, for your spirit and your grit.

Portland, our love can be a quiet one, but our gaze is inevitably drawn to you, like a salmon swimming home, or a tourist seeking ice cream on a summer day. We have watched you make waves in women's sports that were impossible to ignore. We witnessed your pride in the Portland Thorns, as their three championships showcased dedication and skill. We have seen how the Thorns are a testament to your love of sports and your commitment to your people.

Now, as you prepare to welcome a new WNBA team in 2026, our anticipation grows. Moda Center is an old friend, and we are excited for more as the WNBA moves in. Moreover, you have long celebrated women's voices, creativity, and power, and it is a beautiful thing to see it rise from street to pitch to court.

The years seem to have flown by, but how lovely it is to pen chapters in our story together. Every day, we bring more than a hundred flights to your gates. With over 2,600 Alaska and Horizon employees at PDX, your community is our community. Our technicians play in your pickleball leagues, our pilots drink your coffee, our flight attendants dance in your parades. We are growing your flight options by more than 20% this year and we can't wait to take on the world with the Portland Thorns and the WNBA team as your official airline.

You have always had our back, and we will continue to have yours. Stitched together by shared purpose, we are proud that the Thorns and Alaska will be woven together both on your kit and in your community.

So, here's to you, Portland. We love you for all that you are and all that you inspire. From the bottom of our hearts, we are here for you.

Love,

Alaska Airlines

What's Next for Fans and the Portland Community

Alaska Airlines has served the Portland community since 1979 and has given over $4.5 million to local non-profits since 2017. Last year, Alaska committed to evolving its presence at PDX into a major west coast hub. Currently, the airline offers more than 100 average daily departures from Portland to 58 nonstop destinations, including four international routes.

And just like their commitment to the city of Portland, this partnership will continue to grow and thrive. With the Thorns proudly featuring Alaska Airlines on the back of their kits, fans can expect even more exciting experiences both on and off the field- like anyone wearing Thorns gear will enjoy priority boarding on Alaska Airlines flights departing Portland throughout 2025, and this is just the beginning.

As part of its comprehensive partnership, Alaska Airlines will work closely with the Thorns' social media and content teams to create a unique "Flight Fit Check" series. This series will highlight players' personal travel styles, offering a fun and authentic way to connect the brand with fans. In addition, the partnership will support the empowerment of women in soccer through initiatives like the Thorns' Women's Coalition and Lead(HER)s of Tomorrow programs.

With the new WNBA franchise, Alaska Airlines will sponsor the "Throws for Charity" campaign, where miles will be tracked and donated to a mutually agreed-upon nonprofit. For each event, such as successful free throws or three-pointers, Alaska Airlines will contribute miles to a designated community partner, further supporting local charitable efforts.

Stay tuned for exclusive rewards, community initiatives, and more ways to engage with both the Thorns and Portland's new WNBA team as part of this powerful partnership.

The Thorns begin their 2025 NWSL season on March 15 against the Kansas City Current, and the WNBA team will hit the court in 2026 at Moda Center.

