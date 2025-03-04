Kansas City Current Encourage Spirit Week Ahead of 2025 NWSL Regular Season Opener

March 4, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Kansas City Current News Release







As anticipation builds for the start of the 2025 National Women's Soccer League Regular Season, the Kansas City Current will unite fans across the region with Kansas City Current Spirit Week. Running from March 10 through March 15, the club is encouraging fans of all ages to show their Current pride ahead of the KC Current's regular season opener from CPKC Stadium Saturday, March 15 at 11:45 a.m. CT against the Portland Thorns.

Below are suggested spirit days, broken down by each day's theme, for KC Current Spirit Week. The Current encourage participating schools, groups, clubs, and organizations to tag @kccurrent on Instagram using #KCBABY to highlight the most spirited fans!

MONDAY: FAN ART

Draw your best KC Current poster

TUESDAY: TEAL TUESDAY

Sport your KC Current Teal

WEDNESDAY: HAVE A BALL

Dress like a soccer ball (black and white)

THURSDAY: GOAL CELLY CHALLENGE

Recreate your favorite goal celebration

FRIDAY: KC BABY

Record your class (or group) chanting KC BABY

SATURDAY: KICKOFF

Cheer on the Current at CPKC Stadium or tune in on ABC at 11:45 a.m. for the Current's home opener against the Portland Thorns!

The Current look forward to celebrating KC Current Spirit Week with fans across the Kansas City area. Throughout the week, the Current will highlight participating schools, businesses and other groups showing their spirit on their social media channels.

Limited single-match tickets for 2025 regular season home matches are now on sale to the general public. The best way to ensure you won't miss a second of the action at CPKC Stadium is by joining the Current Club, the Current's trailblazing fan membership experience. Focused on ensuring fans continue to be able to access exclusive opportunities, members can unlock special benefits like priority access to single match tickets, members-only gifts and discounts, access to live and virtual events, exclusive content and more. 2025 Season Ticket Member Account Holders are already enrolled in Current Club at no additional cost. Click HERE for more information about the Current Club.

