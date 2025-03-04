Kansas City Current Renew Partnership with Westin, Announce Partnership with Sheraton Kansas City Hotel

KANSAS CITY - The Kansas City Current announced partnerships with two downtown Kansas City hotels on Tuesday. The Current are renewing its partnership with The Westin Kansas City at Crown Center and adding a partnership with the hotel's neighbor, the Sheraton Kansas City Hotel at Crown Center.

Both hotels are centrally located in Kansas City and are less than four miles away from CPKC Stadium. Throughout the 2025 regular season, both hotels will have room blocks for traveling National Women's Soccer League fans wanting to catch the action at the first stadium in the world purpose-built for a women's professional sports team.

"We're pleased to renew our partnership with The Westin Kansas City at Crown Center and are equally excited to welcome Sheraton Kansas City at Crown Center to the Kansas City Current family," said Kansas City Current Senior Vice President, Commercial, Missy Jenkins. "CPKC Stadium is proud to host fans from around the world, and both hotels allow guests to experience the best of Kansas City."

Featuring 724 rooms and 85 acres of shops, restaurants and theaters, The Westin Kansas City at Crown Center is both perfectly placed amid celebrated downtown attractions. The Westin Kansas City at Crown Center is also seamlessly connected to Crown Center, allowing guests convenient access to a wide variety of entertainment and dining options.

The Sheraton Kansas City Hotel is also connected directly to Crown Center, placing guests in the heart of the action. The hotel features over 700 guest rooms and 42 suites. The Kansas City Current also hosted its 2025 Media Day at the hotel.

"We're proud to continue our partnership with the Kansas City Current for the third year and excited to welcome fans, locals, and teams to both The Westin and Sheraton Kansas City hotels," said Shane Somers, Director of Sales & Marketing. "After such a great season last year, the excitement around the team and CPKC Stadium is stronger than ever."

In addition to being primary destinations for traveling fans, both hotels will receive in-stadium signage at CPKC Stadium. More information on room blocks for traveling fans will be announced soon.

