Portland Thorns Sign Goalkeeper Morgan Messner

March 4, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Portland Thorns FC News Release







PORTLAND, Ore. - Portland Thorns FC have signed free-agent goalkeeper Morgan Messner through the 2025 season.

Messner, 24, spent her rookie season in the National Women's Soccer League with the San Diego Wave, making her professional debut during the 2024 NWSL x Liga MX Femenil Summer Cup against Club America.

At the collegiate level Messner spent time at Penn State University, where she overlapped with current Thorns teammates Sam Coffey and Payton Linnehan, as well as at Boston University where she made 32 appearances and 106 saves across her college career.

Goalkeepers (3): Mackenzie Arnold (INTL), Bella Bixby, Morgan Messner

Goalkeepers: Arnold, Bixby, Messner

Defenders (9): Daiane, Hiatt, McKenzie, Obaze, Perry, Reyes, Torpey, Muller (SEI), Payne (SEI)

Midfielders (7): Boeckmann, Coffey, Fleming, Hirst, Moultrie, Sugita, Wade-Katoa

Forwards (7): Castellanos, Linnehan, Spaanstra, Tordin, Turner, Wilson, Weaver (SEI)

The Thorns are set to begin the 2025 season at Kansas City Current on Saturday, March 15 before returning to Providence Park for their home opener against Angel City on Friday, March 21 at 7:00 p.m. PT.

Fans interested in purchasing Thorns FC Annual Memberships for the 2025 season are encouraged to call the ticket office at 503.509.5555, email members@thorns.com or visit thorns.com/tickets for more information.

• Discuss this story on the National Women's Soccer League message board...





National Women's Soccer League Stories from March 4, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.