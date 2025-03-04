Orlando Pride, Ally Watt Exercise Mutual Option for 2026 Season

National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Pride and Ally Watt have agreed to exercise the forward's mutual option for the 2026 season, it was announced today.

"Ally Watt has been an integral part of our team, bringing incredible pace, energy, and determination to the pitch," VP of Soccer Operations and Sporting Director Haley Carter said. "Exercising her option for the 2026 season reflects our belief in her talent and her vital role in our continued pursuit of excellence. We're thrilled to have Ally remain a part of the Orlando Pride family as we strive to achieve our goals this season and next."

In 2024, Watt scored three goals and recorded four assists while playing all but one match for the Pride. Three of Watt's four assists came during the Pride's 2024 NWSL Playoff run with two coming in a quarterfinal victory against the Chicago Red Stars.

Since being acquired via trade with the Seattle Reign on August 15, 2022, Watt has made 58 appearances across all competitions for the Pride, tallying seven goals and five assists. After entering the NWSL in 2020, Watt has made 86 appearances and recorded eight goals and six assists in her NWSL career.

TRANSACTION: Orlando Pride and forward Ally Watt exercise mutual option for 2026 season.

