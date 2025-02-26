Seattle Reign FC Forward Veronica Latsko Placed on Season-Ending Injury List

February 26, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

SEATTLE, WASH. - Seattle Reign FC today confirmed that forward Veronica Latsko suffered a torn Achilles tendon and will be placed on the season-ending injury (SEI) list. The injury occurred during the second half of Reign FC's first preseason match of the Coachella Valley Invitational against Bay FC on February 16.

"We're absolutely gutted for Veronica," said head coach Laura Harvey. "She has proven over her career to be resilient, diligent and hard working on the pitch, we know how much preparation she had put in for this season. While this is a tough setback, we have no doubt she'll attack her recovery with the same determination and resilience she brings to the pitch every day. Our entire club will be behind her every step of the way."

The veteran attacker was entering her eighth year in the NWSL and has appeared in 108 regular season matches, registering 15 goals and seven assists.

