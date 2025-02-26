Gotham FC Claim 2-1 Victory over Fort Lauderdale United FC

February 26, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

NJ/NY Gotham FC News Release







Gotham FC claimed a 2-1 victory in a preseason match against Fort Lauderdale United FC at Beyond Bancard Field on Wednesday night in the first matchup between an NWSL team and a USL Super League team.

Esther González and Jaelin Howell each scored for Gotham FC, with González assisting Howell's score. Gotham FC controlled the first 45 minutes of the match, taking a 2-0 lead into halftime. Fort Lauderdale United scratched a goal back one minute into stoppage time.

"Obviously for us, it's very early," said Gotham FC coach Juan Carlos Amorós. "We had a lot of players today making their debut for the club - and some of them even the first game they ever played in senior football - but together, with the players that we have in the team, we were able to find a way to win and to score. It's a shame - it wasn't what we wanted, that goal in the end that we conceded almost in the last kick of the game, but I think overall, very positive day, a lot of things to take from here."

A dominant first half saw González score from a header in the 19th minute via an assist from winger Ella Stevens. Gotham FC's build-up to the goal started on the right flank, with Jaelin Howell switching the point of attack to the left side, where Stevens cut back inside to deliver a perfectly placed right-footed cross to González, who nodded in the go-ahead goal. It was González's third goal of the preseason and third consecutive game with a score.

Gotham claimed a second 10 minutes later, when Howell thumped in a towering header from a González end-line delivery. It was the first goal in a Gotham jersey for the fourth-year midfielder, and it stood as the game-winner.

"We're just going to continue to build," said Nealy Martin, who played 90 minutes in defense. "We got two good games in Spain against international teams, so this game looked a little different for us. We were tested in different ways. It was great to play against a USL [Super League] team and get the two leagues competing against each other. We have a lot of room to grow before the season starts, but a good win for us."

Jasmine Hamid knocked in Fort Lauderdale United's sole goal off a corner delivery from Felicia Knox, slotting in a low finish amid a scramble in the box.

Gotham FC returns to IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, for the remainder of the week ahead of its final preseason exhibition against USL Super League club Tampa Bay Sun.

Gotham FC at Fort Lauderdale United FC

Wednesday, 7 p.m. ET kickoff

Beyond Bancard Field at Nova Southeastern University

Davie, Fla.

Gotham FC (2, 0 - 2)

Fort Lauderdale United FC (0, 1 - 1)

Scoring summary

Gotham FC

19' Esther González (Ella Stevens)

29' Jaelin Howell (Esther Gonzalez)

Fort Lauderdale United FC

90'+1 Jasmine Hamid (Felicia Knox)

Gotham FC: 1 - Shelby Hogan (GK) (61' 12 - Ryan Campbell); 18 - Gabi Portilho (77' 25 - Kristina Maksuti), 14 - Nealy Martin, 22 - Mandy Freeman (c) (61' 17 - Mak Whitham), 65 - Grace Murray (46' 62 - Emerson Elgin); 11 - Sarah Schupansky (61' 21 - Sofia Cook), 7 - Jaelin Howell (77' 66 - Mekenzie Rogers), 8 - Taryn Torres (77' 60 - Jocelyn Travers); 5 - Cece Kizer (46' 34 Khyah Harper), 9 - Esther González (77' 99 - Olivia Athens), 13 - Ella Stevens (77' 24 - Rachel Rosen)

Fort Lauderdale United FC: 32 - Erin McKinney (GK); 15 - Adrienne Jordan, 4 - Celia Gaynor (c) (46' 28 - Laurel Ansbrow), 19 - Cameron Brooks (46' 5 - Laveni Vaka), 25 - Sabrina McNeill (46' 27 - Julia Grosso); 6- Anele Komani (46' 21 - Tati Fung), 8 - Felicia Knox, 23 - Taylor Smith (88' 12 - Darya Rajaee); 22 - Thelma Hermansdottir (46' 11 Sh'Nia Gordon), 9 - Jorian Baucom (75' 20 - Kiara Locklear), 16 - Anna Henderson (46' 17 - Jasmine Hamid)

• Discuss this story on the National Women's Soccer League message board...





National Women's Soccer League Stories from February 26, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.