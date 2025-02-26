Gotham FC Announces Updates to Preseason Roster

February 26, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

NJ/NY Gotham FC News Release







HARRISON, N.J. - Gotham FC announced updates to its preseason roster ahead of tonight's friendly against USL Super League side Fort Lauderdale United FC.

Gotham FC added defenders Rachel Rosen and Jocelyn Travers and midfielders Grace Murray and Mekenzie Rogers to its 32-player preseason roster.

Three U18 players - Murray, Rogers and Travers - were identified at a Gotham FC youth ID event.

Rosen, 23, recently completed her final year of collegiate availability at the University of Colorado.

Defender Chiara Pucci; midfielders Devon Olive and Eloise Rubenstein; and forwards Natalie Tavana, Kate Kemmerley and Daphne Van Der Wiede completed their training sessions with Gotham FC and didn't travel to Florida.

Gotham FC's 2025 campaign kicks off on March 15, with the team set to face Seattle Reign FC in its season opener. The club's home opener is scheduled for March 23 at Sports Illustrated Stadium against the defending NWSL champion Orlando Pride. Click here to purchase tickets for the match.

Gotham FC's 2025 preseason roster

Goalkeepers: Ann-Katrin Berger (INTL), Ryan Campbell, Shelby Hogan

Defenders: Bruninha (INTL), Jess Carter, Tierna Davidson, Emerson Elgin (NRI), Mandy Freeman, Lilly Reale, Rachel Rosen (NRI), Emily Sonnett, Jocelyn Travers (NRI)

Midfielders: Olivia Athens (NRI), Sofia Cook, Jaelin Howell, Rose Lavelle, Kristina Maksuti (NRI) Nealy Martin, Grace Murray (NRI), Stella Nyamekye (INTL/NYR), Mekenzie Rogers (NRI), Taryn Torres

Forwards: Esther Gonzalez (INTL), Khyah Harper, Cece Kizer, Gabi Portilho (INTL), Midge Purce (SEI), Sarah Schupansky, Jéssica Silva (INTL), Ella Stevens, McKenna Whitham

INTL: International slot player

NYR: Not yet reported

• Discuss this story on the National Women's Soccer League message board...





National Women's Soccer League Stories from February 26, 2025

Gotham FC Announces Updates to Preseason Roster - NJ/NY Gotham FC

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.