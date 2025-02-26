Chicago Stars FC Announces Exciting 2025 Match Theme Nights

February 26, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Chicago Stars FC News Release







CHICAGO - Chicago Stars FC today announced the club's theme nights, ticket packages and giveaways for 2025 home matches.

Chicago Stars match attendees can look forward to a variety of new themes this season, including Neighborhood Night, a celebration of Chicago's vibrant and unique communities, and Retro Day, an immersive matchday experience for fans celebrating the '80s and the '90s. Fan-favorite match themes will also return this season, including Bark in the Park, Pride and Nuestra Ciudad, a celebration of the contributions to Chicago by the Latina/o/e/x community.

All 13 Chicago Stars home fixtures will feature a special theme in 2025, which fans can celebrate with a newly designed Chicago Stars FC beanie featuring a swappable Velcro patch. Beginning Saturday, March 23, the first 450 fans in attendance at the Chicago Stars home opener, presented by United Airlines, will receive a starter pack that includes the exclusive beanie and three patches. A limited number of fans attending each match will receive that match's exclusive patch, which can be swapped out on their beanie. The Beanie Starter Pack will also be available for purchase in the Chicago Stars FC shop following the first match so fans who were unable to attend the home opener can still collect future beanie patch giveaways.

Select matches also feature a special ticket package available for purchase prior to matchday. Fans that take advantage of the special ticket packages will receive a match ticket and the package's respective promotional item, such as a fuzzy bucket hat, beach towel, squishy plush, food voucher or a ticket for the Pub to Pitch shuttle bus service, presented by Jameson.

A detailed list of 2025 Chicago Stars FC theme nights and giveaways can be found below:

Saturday, March 23, Chicago Stars FC vs. Houston Dash, 2:00 p.m. CT

Theme: Home Opener, presented by United Airlines

Giveaway: First 450 fans receive Chicago Stars FC branded beanie and 3 Chicago Stars FC Velcro patches

Ticket Packages: Ticket and food voucher package; Pub to Pitch shuttle bus, presented by Jameson

Saturday, March 30, Chicago Stars FC vs. Racing Louisville FC, 3:00 p.m. CT

Theme: Retro Day

Giveaway: First 1,000 fans receive Retro Day beanie patch

Ticket Packages: Chicago Stars FC fuzzy bucket hat

Saturday, April 26, Chicago Stars FC vs. San Diego Wave FC, 6:30 p.m. CT

Theme: Kids Night

Giveaway: First 1,000 fans receive Kids Night beanie patch

Ticket Packages: Chicago Stars FC-themed squishy plush

Wednesday, May 10, Chicago Stars FC vs. Washington Spirit, 11:50 a.m. CT

Theme: Together Strong, presented by NellaSpec

Giveaway: First 1,000 fans receive Together Strong beanie patch and a women's health awareness bracelet, presented by NellaSpec

Sunday, May 24, Chicago Stars FC vs. Kansas City Current, 6:30 p.m. CT

Theme: Pride Celebration

Giveaway: First 1,000 fans receive Pride Celebration beanie patch

Ticket Packages: Chicago Stars FC branded Pride beach towel; Pub to Pitch shuttle bus, presented by Jameson

Activations: Halftime Pride parade

Saturday, June 14, Chicago Stars vs. Seattle Reign FC, 4:00 p.m. CT

Theme: To be announced

Giveaway: First 1,000 fans receive a themed beanie patch

Sunday, August 1, Chicago Stars FC vs. NJ/NY Gotham FC, 7:00 p.m. CT

Theme: Bark in the Park

Giveaway: First 1,000 fans receive Bark in the Park beanie patch

Ticket Packages: Chicago Stars FC branded collapsible pet water bottle

Activation: Halftime dog parade

Saturday, August 10, Chicago Stars FC vs. Bay FC, 1:00 p.m. CT

Theme: All In, presented by Wintrust

Giveaway: First 1,000 fans receive women's empowerment themed All In beanie patch and Chicago Stars FC branded scarf, presented by Wintrust

Ticket Packages: Pub to Pitch shuttle bus, presented by Jameson

Sunday, August 22, Chicago Stars FC vs. North Carolina Courage, 7:00 p.m. CT

Theme: Neighborhood Night

Giveaway: First 1,000 fans receive Neighborhood Night beanie patch

Saturday, September 7, Chicago Stars FC vs. Orlando Pride, 2:00 p.m. CT

Theme: Student Night

Giveaway: First 1,000 fans receive Student Night beanie patch

Ticket Packages: Chicago Stars FC branded slides

Sunday, September 14, Chicago Stars FC vs. Portland Thorns FC, 2:00 p.m. CT

Theme: Shield and Banner Day, presented by Sloan

Giveaway: First 1,000 fans receive Shield and Banner beanie patch

Saturday, October 5, Chicago Stars FC vs. Utah Royals FC, 3:00 p.m. CT

Theme: Nuestra Ciudad

Giveaway: First 1,000 fans receive Nuestra Ciudad beanie patch

Ticket Packages: Pub to Pitch shuttle bus, presented by Jameson

Sunday, November 2, Chicago Stars FC vs. Angel City FC, TBD CT

Theme: She Inspires Me, presented by RUSH

Giveaway: First 1,000 fans receive She Inspires Me beanie patch

Ticket Packages: Pub to Pitch shuttle bus, presented by Jameson

Activations: She Inspires Me Award presentation

Chicago Stars FC 2025 Season Ticket Memberships, Flex Plans, group tickets and single-match tickets are on sale now. Fans can secure their tickets by visiting chicagostars.com/tickets.

