Portland Thorns FC Announce Season-Ending Injuries

February 26, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Portland, OR - Portland Thorns FC today announced that forward Morgan Weaver, defender Nicole Payne, and defender Marie Müller have been placed on the Season-Ending Injury (SEI) list. Each player is recovering from a knee injury, and the club remains fully committed to providing them with the world-class support and resources they need throughout their rehabilitation process.

Morgan Weaver suffered an injury to her right knee in January 2025, the same knee she had surgery on in May 2024.

Nicole Payne sustained an ACL injury to her right knee during the match against Angel City FC at the Coachella Valley Invitational on February 16.

Marie Müller experienced an ACL injury to her right knee while on duty with the German Women's National Team on February 19.

In light of these injuries, Portland Thorns FC remains deeply committed to the health and well-being of its players. The club's primary focus is to provide world-class care, recovery, and rehabilitation support for each athlete. The Thorns continue to identify players that can strengthen the squad for the upcoming season.

The organization is fully behind Morgan, Nicole, and Marie as they begin their recovery journey, and we look forward to seeing them return to the pitch stronger than ever.

