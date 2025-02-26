Graeme Abel Resigns from Bay FC

February 26, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Bay FC News Release







SAN FRANCISCO - Bay FC, the professional soccer franchise representing the Bay Area in the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL), announced today that Graeme Abel has resigned from his role as Head of Domestic Scouting. The Club has accepted his resignation.

"Bay FC is changing the face of women's sports, and I was looking forward to helping to make an impact and bring in even more talent to this already incredibly skilled club," said Abel. "However, me joining the club has become a distraction which is not fair to the team and players, so I have made the difficult decision to resign. The team should be focusing on what is most important, playing the game they love and competing for a championship."

Abel was hired in early February of this year after spending two decades in coaching and development at the University of Nevada, University of Oregon, Washington State, Oklahoma, and with the U.S. Women's National Team from 2015-19.

"As we build a global sports franchise, we will continue to diligently search for the best talent on and off the pitch, always prioritizing our players and team culture," said Bay FC Sporting Director Matt Potter. "We appreciate Graeme's willingness to step aside so we can focus on football."

• Discuss this story on the National Women's Soccer League message board...





National Women's Soccer League Stories from February 26, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.