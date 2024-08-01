Seattle Reign FC Exercises Option for Midfielder Sam Meza, Loans Meza to USL Super League's Dallas Trinity FC

August 1, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Seattle Reign FC News Release







SEATTLE, WA. - Seattle Reign FC today announced that the club has exercised first-year midfielder Sam Meza's option and loaned her to Dallas Trinity FC for an undisclosed fee ahead of the upcoming 2024-25 USL Super League season. Meza has joined the team in Dallas and will be on loan through the end of 2024.

"This is an excellent opportunity for Sam to get increased game exposure at the professional level and continue to progress as a player," said general manager Lesle Gallimore. "We're confident that this chapter will help her develop and prepare her for the 2025 NWSL season."

Meza was selected by the Reign as the 17th overall pick in the 2024 NWSL Draft out of the University of North Carolina. She made her professional debut during the opening match of the NWSL x LIGA MX Femenil Summer Cup against Utah Royals FC on July 19 and earned her first start the following match against Club Tijuana on July 28.

• Discuss this story on the National Women's Soccer League message board...





National Women's Soccer League Stories from August 1, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.