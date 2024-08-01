Portland Thorns Earn 1-0 Victory Over Seattle Reign

August 1, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

PORTLAND, Oregon - Portland Thorns (2-1-0, 6 points) finished group play of the 2024 NWSL x Liga MX Femenil Summer Cup with a 1-0 victory over rivals Seattle Reign thanks to a first-half goal from Payton Linnehan and a shutout from goalkeeper Shelby Hogan.

The Thorns finished the Summer Cup second in Group A, tied with Utah Royals on points, but second based on goal differential, ending Portland's tournament campaign.

Postgame sound from Head Coach Rob Gale, midfielder Olive Moultrie and defender Reyna Reyes can be found here.

Seattle started the match on the front foot, pressuring Portland's backline for much of the first half, but goalkeeper Shelby Hogan and her defensive line were able to thwart all of the Reign's chances. In the 40th minute Portland midfielder Marie Müller found forward Payton Linnehan, setting the rookie up to put her shot past Seattle's goalkeeper. Portland would hold onto the 1-0 lead heading into the halftime break.

Linnehan nearly found a brace in the 72nd minute, breaking out towards goal, but the Reign goalkeeper was able to block the rocketed shot, sending it out for a corner kick. Seattle looked to have a chance to equalize in the 78th minute, but a last-second block from Müller pushed the ball out of danger.

Portland was able to withstand the remaining pressure from Seattle, taking the eventual 1-0 win to close out the 2024 Summer Cup.

GOAL-SCORING BREAKDOWN

POR: Payton Linnehan (Marie Müller) 40th minute: Müller played a beautiful forward pass, splitting several defenders to find the feet of Linnehan, who dribbled up the field, cutting in towards the goal before chipping a shot upwards into the back of the net.

LINEUPS:

Portland Thorns (4-3-3): Shelby Hogan, Reyna Reyes (Meghan Klingenberg 53'), Kelli Hubly, Isabella Obaze (Becky Sauerbrunn 47'), Marie Müller, Hina Sugita, Marissa Sheva, Izzy D'Aquila, Mallie McKenzie (Olivia Moultrie 46'), Ana Dias (Rebekah Valdez 74'), Payton Linnehan (Christine Sinclair 74')

Subs not used: Kat Asman, Emily Alvarado, Lauren Kozal, Marissa DiGenova

Seattle Reign (4-3-3): Laurel Ivory, Shae Holmes, Phoebe McClernon, Sofia Huerta, Jordyn Bugg, Ji So-Yun, Nikki Stanton (Jess Fishlock 63'), Ainsley Mccammon (Angharad James-Turner 63'), Tziarra King, Bethany Balcer (Olivia Athens 63'), Veronica Latsko (Maddie Mercado 83')

Subs not used: Claudia Dickey, Julia Leser, Lily Woodham, McKenzie Weinert

