Four Wave FC Players Move on to 2024 Paris Olympic Quarterfinals

August 1, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

San Diego Wave FC News Release







SAN DIEGO - As the group stages of the 2024 Paris Olympic Games come to a close, four of the six San Diego Wave players representing their countries in the tournament will move on to the knockout stage.

San Diego's players continuing their Olympic campaign include Naomi Girma and Jaedyn Shaw with the United States, Delphine Cascarino and host nation, France, and Kailen Sheridan alongside the 2021 gold medalists, Canada. Kaitlyn Torpey and Emily van Egmond will not move on from the group stage with Australia.

The Wave will host an official watch party at Fairplay on Saturday, August 3 for the USWNT's quarterfinal match against Japan that kicks off at 6 a.m. PT.

United States

With three consecutive wins, the USWNT won Group B and will take on Group C's runner-up, Japan, in the quarterfinals this Saturday, August 3 at 6 a.m. PT. The U.S. is going into the knockout round following an undefeated group stage, including victories over Zambia, Germany, and Australia where they outscored their opponents 9-2.

Wave defender Naomi Girma helped anchor the U.S. side throughout the group stage, playing every minute of all three matches and receiving the captain's armband in the team's first match against Zambia when Lindsay Horan was subbed out. Wave forward Jaedyn Shaw unfortunately missed all three group-stage matches due to injury.

Canada

Reigning gold medalist Kailen Sheridan and her Canadian side finished in second in Group A, and will go on to play Group B runners-up, Germany, on Saturday, August 3 at 10 a.m. PT in Marseille. Sheridan played every minute of Canada's three consecutive group-stage wins, including a 1-0 shutout against Colombia. Canada kicked off the tournament with a 2-1 win over New Zealand, before defeating the host nation, France, 2-1 in dramatic fashion with a game-winner in the 12th minute of stoppage time.

Canada aims to reach the medal podium for a fourth straight run after winning bronze in 2012 and 2016 before taking gold three years ago in Tokyo.

France

Forward Delphine Cascarino, who signed with the Wave on July 26, and the host nation, France, finished at the top of Group A and will go on to face Brazil this Saturday, August 3 at 12 p.m. PT. Cascarino started in all three matches for the French side, earning a total of 219 minutes. France opened the Paris Games with a 3-2 win over Colombia followed by a 2-1 loss to Canada and a 2-1 win over New Zealand to earn their spot in the quarterfinals.

Australia

Australia did not advance to the quarterfinals of the Olympics as the team went 1-2-0 in the group stage and opened the tournament with a 3-0 loss to Germany. The CommBank Matildas went on to record a historic 6-5 win over Zambia in their second match but the team was unable to get out of the group stage when they fell 2-1 to the USWNT. Across three matches, defender Kaitlyn Torpey earned 107 minutes and one start while midfielder Emily van Egmond recorded 101 minutes and one start.

• Discuss this story on the National Women's Soccer League message board...





National Women's Soccer League Stories from August 1, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.