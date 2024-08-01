Chicago Red Stars Place Maxi Rall on 45-Day Injury List

August 1, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Chicago Red Stars News Release







CHICAGO - The Chicago Red Stars placed defender, Maxi Rall, on the 45-day injury list retroactive to July 25, the club announced today.

Rall joined the Red Stars during the offseason from FC Bayern Munich. The German international has played and started in 10 matches this season for the club and scored one goal in Red Stars' home opener against Seattle Reign FC.

With Rall's addition to the 45-day Injury list, the Red Stars' roster now stands at 26 with the additions of Julia Grosso and Ludmila whose contracts begin August 1, 2024.

