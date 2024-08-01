Seattle Reign FC Ends Summer Cup Run

August 1, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Seattle Reign FC News Release







SEATTLE, WA. - In the team's third and final group stage match of the NWSL x Liga MX Summer Cup, the Reign fell 1-0 to Portland Thorns FC. The home-side's first half goal made all the difference, despite the Reign earning nearly 54% possession in the match and outshooting Portland 19 shots to eight.

As the match began, it was clear that Portland planned to apply pressure to the Reign, but the team took it in stride as they moved the ball around the field, eager to force the Thorns out of position.

In the 10th minute of the match, forward Veronica Latsko did well to earn a double chance for the Reign, but goalkeeper Shelby Hogan was there to disrupt the first and second opportunities.

The Reign found another half chance in the 23rd minute of the match, as forward Bethany Balcer hustled to get on the end of a ball played through Portland's backline, but Hogan was once again there to clean up the play and deny Seattle a real scoring opportunity.

The deciding goal was scored in the 40th minute by Portland forward Payton Linnehan. After receiving a through ball into the box, Linnehan took a touch to cut inside and fire a shot into the back of the net.

Before halftime, the Reign saw a scoring opportunity of their own when Balcer ripped a shot from distance and forced a last-minute save from Hogan to earn a corner kick. The kick, taken in the dying minutes of the half, was cleared from danger.

The second half brought ten shots from the Reign, all missing the final bit of quality to find the back of net. Goalkeeper Laurel Ivory was called on throughout the half to keep Portland off the board, making a great save on a Linnehan shot in the 72nd minute.

The 78th minute saw another good chance for the Reign, as midfielders Ji and Angharad James-Turner connected, allowing forward Emeri Adames to feed a ball into midfielder Olivia Athens in the box, but the shot from Athens was saved.

The ensuing corner kick caused mayhem in Portland's half and forced the team to concede another corner kick, but the Reign were unable to take advantage of the set piece opportunity.

Though the Reign took four more shots before the final whistle, they were unable to convert, ultimately falling 1-0 to end their Summer Cup run.

KEY TAKEAWAYS:

AINSLEY McCAMMON: With her start in the match, midfielder Ainsley McCammon becomes the youngest player in club history to start a match.

UP NEXT: The Reign host the North Carolina Courage in an NWSL regular season match up on Sunday, August 25 at 7:00 p.m. Get tickets for the match at Lumen Field to witness history as the club retires Megan Rapinoe's jersey.

MATCH SUMMARY

2024 NWSL x Liga MX Femenil Summer Cup

Seattle Reign FC 0 - 1 Portland Thorns FC

Date/Time: Wednesday, July 31, 7:00 p.m. PT

Location: Providence Park, Portland, Oregon

Weather: 80, sunny

Scoring Summary

SEA: None

POR: Linnehan - 40'

Discipline

SEA: None

POR: None

Lineups

SEA: GK Ivory, D Bugg, D McClernon, D Holmes, D Huerta (c), M Stanton (Fishlock 63'), M McCammon (James-Turner 63'), M Ji, F Latsko (Mercado 83'), F Balcer (Athens 63'), F King (Adames 71')

Unused substitutes: GK Dickey, D Lester, D Woodham, F Weinert

Total Shots: 19 (Balcer - 6)

Shots on Goal: 5 (Balcer - 2)

Fouls: 6 (King - 2)

Offsides: 1

Corner Kicks: 5

Saves: 2 (Ivory - 2)

POR: GK Hogan, D Reyes (Klingenberg 53'), D Obaze (Sauerbrunn 46'), D Hubly, M Muller, M Sheva, M Sugita (c), M D'Aquila, F Linnehan (Sinclair 74'), F McKenzie (Moultrie 46'), F Dias (DiGenova 74')

Unused substitutes: GK Alvarado, GK Asman, GK Kozal, F Valdez

Total Shots: 8 (D'Aquila - 3)

Shots on Goal: 3 (Linnehan - 2)

Fouls: 12 (Dias - 3)

Offsides: 1

Corner Kicks: 1

Saves: 4 (Hogan - 4)

Referee: Corbyn May

Assistant Referee 1: Seun Yinka-Kehinde

Assistant Referee 2: Karsten Gillwald

4th Official: Dion Coxe-Trieger

