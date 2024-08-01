Courage Waives Defender Jenna Winebrenner

August 1, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

North Carolina Courage News Release







CARY, N.C. - The North Carolina Courage has waived defender Jenna Winebrenner, effective immediately, to allow her to pursue other playing opportunities. Winebrenner signed an injury replacement contract with the club after a non-roster invite in the preseason.

"We thank Jenna for her efforts this season and wish her the best of luck in her next journey. She came to work every day to improve herself and this team during her time here. There is a certain level of professionalism needed as a pro and Jenna embodied every bit of it. We are excited to watch her continued growth and know she will continue to have an impact on those around her moving forward. Again, we cannot thank Jenna enough for her time here at the club," said Courage Head Coach Sean Nahas.

The Courage's active roster is now at 26 players plus four on international duty, two on injured lists, and one on maternity leave.

• Discuss this story on the National Women's Soccer League message board...





National Women's Soccer League Stories from August 1, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.