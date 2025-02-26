Season Ticket Members: Secure Your Seats for the 2025 OHL Playoffs

February 26, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kingston Frontenacs News Release







The Kingston Frontenacs have been on an incredible run this season, and with the unwavering support of our Season Ticket Members, we've set a new franchise record for consecutive home wins! Now, we're excited to announce that the Frontenacs have officially clinched a spot in the 2025 OHL Playoffs! It's time to #TakeWarning!

As valued Season Ticket Members, you have the exclusive opportunity to secure your seat at the best possible price with our 2025 Full-Access Playoff Package. This package ensures that you can enjoy every thrilling moment of the playoffs from your regular-season seat while benefiting from consistent pricing and a hassle-free payment structure.

Why Choose the Full-Access Playoff Package?

Best Price - Pay the same rate per game, no matter the round.

Only Pay for Games Played - Your package automatically adjusts based on home games announced.

Guaranteed Seat - Enjoy every playoff game from your regular-season spot.

How It Works:

Silver, Gold & Community Sections: Secure your package by Monday, March 24, 2025.

Platinum & Titanium Members: You're automatically enrolled, with invoices sent accordingly. Contact your Account Executive for further details.

If you choose not to purchase the Full-Access Playoff Package, you will still have the first right to your seat up to 48 hours before puck drop. However, these seats will be available at a higher, fluctuating walk-up rate that increases with each round.

Don't miss out on the excitement of the 2025 OHL Playoffs-lock in your seat today and be part of the action as the Kingston Frontenacs make their postseason push!

To Secure Your Full-Access Playoff Package

Option 1:

Log in to your Account Manager at am.ticketmaster.com/Frontenacs/my-events

Click on "Invoices" at the top and select "Playoff Payment" under "Payment Option".

Review the amount owing (currently "$0.00") and accept the Terms and Conditions.

Add your credit card information. Rest assured; you won't be charged until the first two games are confirmed.

Hit save to complete the process.

This will be in your account by Friday, February 28th.

Option 2:

Visit or call The Fronts Shop and complete an order form for your Full-Access Playoff Package.

Store Hours: Monday to Friday: 10:00am-4:00pm, Saturday: 9:00am-1:00pm

Phone: 613-542-4042 ext. 6040

Purchase your Kingston Frontenacs Full-Access Playoff Package by Monday, March 24, to lock in the best ticket rate and only pay for confirmed home games throughout the 2025 playoffs. Don't miss this chance to secure your playoff seats-get your Full-Access Playoff Package today!

