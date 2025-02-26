Game Day, Game 57, Firebirds vs Sting - 7 p.m.

February 26, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Flint Firebirds News Release







GAME 57 - Firebirds vs Sting

Dort Financial Center

Flint, Michigan

7 p.m.

LAST TIME OUT: Jimmy Lombardi scored to tie the game in the third period and the Firebirds went on to beat the Erie Otters in a shootout, 2-1, on Monday night at the Erie Insurance Arena. Nathan Day made 33 saves on 34 shots and stopped all three shootout attempts he faced. Nathan Aspinall scored in the shootout as the Firebirds won for the second consecutive game.

THE PLAYOFF PICTURE: Flint enters Wednesday night's game sitting in sixth place in the Western Conference with 12 games remaining in the regular season. The Firebirds are four points up on the Sarnia Sting and the Soo Greyhounds, who are tied for seventh place, and six points ahead of the ninth-place Owen Sound Attack. The Birds trail the fifth-place Erie Otters by seven points. Flint has three games remaining against Sarnia, one games against Erie, one with Owen Sound and one against the Soo.

COMEBACK KIDS: The Firebirds erased a 1-0 deficit in the third period on Monday night in Erie and have now won back-to-back games during which they trailed entering the third. Flint was down, 3-2, after two on Saturday night against Windsor and eventually won, 5-4. Prior to the last two games, the Firebirds had won only two games that they trailed entering the third period this season.

BRICK WALL: Nathan Day stopped 33 of the 34 shots he faced on Monday night in Erie and made three more saves in the shootout. Day has started each of Flint's last eight games and has gone 4-4-0-0 with a 2.49 GAA and a .917 save percentage. The Edmonton Oilers prospect leads the league in both games played (50) and minutes played (2,862). He has played four of Flint's five games against Sarnia this season and is 3-0-0-1 with a 2.12 GAA and a .913 save percentage against the Sting.

ODDS AND ENDS: Flint leads the season series with the Sting, 3-1-0-1. Three of the five games have gone to a shootout and one to overtime...the Sting are 1-6-1-1 in their last nine games...Sarnia has allowed an average of 5.6 goals against in its last five games...Jimmy Lombardi and Chris Thibodeau have both scored three goals against Sarnia this season.

UP NEXT: The Firebirds will head back on the road on Friday night to take on the Guelph Storm. Puck drop at the Sleeman Centre is scheduled for 7:07 p.m.

