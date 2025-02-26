Weekend Preview: February 26 - March 1

February 26, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

The Colts will look to continue their play from Saturday which saw them get back in the win column.

Wednesday, February 26th at Guelph:

On the lone trip to Guelph this season, the two teams square off for the first time since October 26th when the Colts earned a 6-1 victory at Sadlon Arena. The Storm are in a must-win mentality in order to make the post season.

Thursday, February 27th vs Saginaw:

With the defending Memorial Cup Champions visiting Sadlon Arena, it marks the last team the Colts have yet to see this season. Fans are asked to be in their seats by 6:45 PM as we are set to raise two-time Stanley Cup winner Kyle Clifford's #13 to the rafters. Doors will be opening at 5:45 PM, followed by warm-ups at 6:10, with puck drop expected for 7:15 PM. During the first intermission, Kyle Clifford will be signing autographs on the concourse. Fans are encouraged to bring their own items. Going into Thursday's game, Saginaw Spirit and 2025 NHL Draft prospect Michael Misa leads the league with 113 points. Click here for tickets.

Saturday, March 1st vs Kingston:

A quick rematch against a big Eastern Conference opponent on a Saturday night will bring the crowds out. It's the final meeting between the two teams with the Colts holding the edge with two wins on the season series. The Colts will look to use their Friday night off as an advantage as the Frontenacs play at home that evening. With the last matchup ending 6-4 in Kingston's favour with an empty net goal, all other contests have been a one-goal margin of victory. Click here for tickets.

Other notes:

Overage forward Owen Van Steensel returns to the Colts lineup after being suspended for slew footing on Friday evening in Kitchener.

Forward Jaiden Newton has been suspended for exceeding the fighting limit and is eligible to return Saturday night vs Kingston.

With Kashawn Aitcheson scoring two goals on Saturday night and pushing his season total to 20 goals, he now trails Aaron Ekblad, Andrew Marshall, and Brandt Clarke for the franchise lead of 23 goals in a single season by a defenceman.

