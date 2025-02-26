Firebirds Ride Five Unanswered to 6-2 Win over Sarnia

February 26, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Flint Firebirds News Release









Flint Firebirds left wing Nathan Aspinall

(Flint Firebirds, Credit: Todd Boone) Flint Firebirds left wing Nathan Aspinall(Flint Firebirds, Credit: Todd Boone)

FLINT - Led by four multi-point performances and a three-goal third period, the Flint Firebirds picked up their third straight win on Wednesday night, defeating the Sarnia Sting 6-2 at the Dort Financial Center.

HOW IT HAPPENED:

Sarnia jumped out to a 1-0 lead five minutes into the contest. Sting defenseman Lukas Fischer threw a pass towards the front of the goal that deflected off Matt Mania's skate and into the back of the net.

The Firebirds turned up the pressure later in the first period. Forwards Nathan Aspinall and Connor Clattenburg pressed the Sarnia defense on the forecheck forcing a turnover to Kaden Pitre who capitalized to tie the game. Pitre put the puck from an odd angle that snuck through Nick Surzycia to even the score, 1-1.

Mitch Young put Sarnia back in front just over a minute later with a wrist shot from the blue line, putting the Sting ahead, 2-1 after one period.

In the second, the Flint offense came alive after a Sarnia boarding penalty. On the powerplay, Urban Podrekar received a pass from Pitre, patiently found a seam, and fired a wrister from the blue line past Surzycia to even the score at 2-2. Two minutes later, Pitre was back in the goal column giving Flint its first lead of the night. Aspinall went to work with the puck in the Sarnia zone. Sting defenders chased him to the left circle, where he slid it across to Pitre with a wide-open net to finish and make it a 3-2 Firebirds lead.

In the final period, it was all Firebirds as Flint went on to seal the victory. After controlling a faceoff in the Sarnia zone, Blake Smith put the puck on the net, Clattenburg had a whack at the rebound, but Aspinall was the one to punch it home and make it 4-2 Flint. The Sting pulled the goalie late with the hopes of a comeback, but Alex Kostov took advantage of the open goal, with an empty netter to make it 5-2 Firebirds. Flint had one final goal in store, as James Paul picked up his first career OHL goal. Pitre entered the Sarnia zone and dropped a pass to Aspinall who fed it across to the right circle to Paul. The rookie defenseman rifled it home for the final goal of the contest.

Flint improved to 25-27-2-3 in the 6-2 victory while the Sting dropped to 19-27-4-7 with the loss.

POSTGAME NOTES:

Kaden Pitre reached 20 goals for the first time in his OHL career and put up four or more points for the third time this season...James Paul's goal was the first of his OHL career, scored in only his second OHL game...Nathan Day made 25 saves on 27 shots...Nathan Aspinall now has eight multi-point games this season.

UP NEXT:

The Firebirds hit the road with a game on Friday night against the Guelph Storm. Puck drop at the Sleeman Centre is scheduled for 7:07 p.m.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...





Ontario Hockey League Stories from February 26, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.