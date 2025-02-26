Everything You Need to Know About Indigenous Heritage Night Presented by Crowe's Gas

February 26, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Peterborough Petes News Release







(Peterborough, ON) - On Thursday, February 27, the Peterborough Petes will host their annual Indigenous Heritage Night presented by Crowe's Gas. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. at the PMC as the Petes host the Windsor Spitfires.

This year, the Petes will once again be using the attached logo designed by Kory Parkin, an Indigenous Painter & Digital Creator from Tyendinaga Mohawk Territory, Ontario, Canada. The logo highlights the traditional name of Peterborough, Nogojiwanong, meaning "place at the foot of the rapids".

"Since the land today is preoccupied by many Indigenous groups I thought it would best represent those who came before by changing Peterborough to the name it went by before," noted Parkin. "Known as a great fishing spot and the word meaning, place at the end of the rapids, that's why I included the canoe and the water behind to give a rapid look to the water."

More of Parkin's work can be seen by visiting koryparkin.com.

The pre-game ceremony will include a land acknowledgement, a ceremonial faceoff including representatives from Crowe's Gas, Alderville First Nation, Curve Lake First Nation, and Hiawatha First Nation, and the National Anthem, which will be sung by Curve Lake First Nation School. Throughout the game, fans can see dance ceremonies and dancers from Alderville First Nation both on the ice at the intermissions and in the lobby. There will also be storytelling on the videoboard throughout the game, including Sky Woman and Turtle Island.

Limited tickets for the game are still available, calling (705) 743-3561, or by visiting the Grant Thornton Box Office during office hours. Fans can also catch the game on YourTV Peterborough and Freq 90.5.

