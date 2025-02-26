Game Day - February 26 - GUE vs. BAR

February 26, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Guelph Storm News Release







The Barrie Colts are in town for a 'Ones'day night tilt!

On 'Ones'day, February 26 fans can enjoy different concessions and retail deals. The promotion will include the popular $1.00 hot dogs combined with any regular price concessions purchase. $1.00 hot dogs can be found exclusively at concessions in sections 104, 107, 115, and 118. BOGO $1.00 Guelph Storm t-shirt will be available at Spyke's Sport Shop and Spyke's pop-up store at gate 6.

Who to Watch - Guelph Storm

Carter Stevens

35th overall pick in the 2024 OHL Priority Selection

Has 24 points (11 goals, 13 assists) in 54 games this season

Who to Watch - Barrie Colts

Riley Patterson

125th overall pick in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft

Has 53 points (22 goals, 31 assists) in 53 games this season

Has 17 points (4 goals, 13 assists) through the last 12 games played

Head-to-Head

Head to Head 2024/2025 Reg. Barrie 1-0-0-0 Guelph 0-1-0-0

Head to Head 2023/2024 Reg. Barrie 1-1-0-0 Guelph 1-0-0-1

Last 5 Years Barrie 5-2-0-0 Guelph 2-2-1-2

Last 5 Years BAR vs. GUE @ Guelph Barrie 1-2-0-0 Guelph 2-0-1-0

Last 5 Years BAR vs. GUE @ Barrie Barrie 4-0-0-0 Guelph 0-2-0-2

