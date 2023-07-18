Sea Dogs Walk-Off with a 9-8 Win

July 18, 2023 - Eastern League (EL) - Portland Sea Dogs News Release







Portland, Maine- The Portland Sea Dogs (12-4, 52-33) walk it off 9-8 over the New Hampshire Fisher Cats (4-10, 39-43) on Tuesday night.

CJ Liu set a career-high with eleven strikeouts across 5.2 innings to start while allowing just three runs on five hits. He walked one batter. Blaze Jordan recorded his first hit at Hadlock Field and first double at the Double-A level with two outs in the bottom of the fifth.

Marcelo Mayer put the Sea Dogs on the board with an RBI single in the bottom of the first before an RBI double from Chase Meidroth (7) extended the 2-0 lead. One more run came home to score after an RBI groundout by Jordan to cap off the three-run first inning.

Trevor Schwecke hit a solo home run in the top of the second to put New Hampshire on the board.

Nick Yorke hit a sacrifice fly to left field in the bottom of the second to score Pablo Reyes and extend the lead.

Phillip Sikes launched his fifth homer of the season over the Maine Monster and the solo shot made it 5-1 Portland.

New Hampshire plated five runs in the top of the sixth highlighted by a two-run homer from Rainer Nunez. Miguel Hiraldo hit an RBI single before Will Robertson stole home to tie the ballgame at five. An RBI single from Andres Sosa put New Hampshire on top, 6-5.

Tyler McDonough tied the ballgame in the bottom of the eighth with an RBI single to score Sikes.

Leo Jimenez reached on a fielding error in the top of the ninth that allowed enough time to score Riley Tirotta and Sebastian Espino to score and New Hampshire took the 8-6 lead.

Nathan Hickey put Portland within one run in the bottom of the ninth with an RBI single to score Meidroth before an RBI double from Tyler McDonough tied the game. With the bases loaded, Nick Yorke worked a walk and the Sea Dogs walked it off, 9-8.

RHP Joe Jones (2-1, 4.41 ERA) was awarded the win tossing 0.2 perfect innings. RHP Connor Cooke (1-2, 5.06 ERA) was given the loss pitching 1.1 innings allowing three runs on three hits while striking out four.

The Sea Dogs return to Hadlock Field tomorrow, July 19th, 2023 for game two of a six-game series against the New Hampshire Fisher Cats. First pitch for game two is slated for 6:00pm. Portland will start RHP Isaac Coffey (3-0, 3.93 ERA) while New Hampshire will send RHP Adam Kloffenstein (4-4, 3.08) to the mound.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from July 18, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.