Beck Homers and Triples in Home Debut as Yard Goats Top Patriots 7-5

Hartford, CT- Center fielder Jordan Beck homered and tripled in his debut in downtown Hartford as the Hartford Yard Goats defeated the Somerset Patriots 7-5 in front of the 25th sell-out crowd of the season at Dunkin' Park on Tuesday night. It was the fourth win for the Yard Goats in their last five home contests. Hartford starter Nick Garcia threw five strong innings, allowing just two hits while striking out six to take the win. The right-hander retired the first eight Patriots he faced. It was the fourth successive start of five or more innings and five or more strikeouts for Garcia. Kyle Datres extended his hit streak to nine games with a single in the sixth inning. Warming Bernabel had the first of two home runs for the Yard Goats on Tuesday night in the fifth inning. With a double, Yanquiel Fernandez has now accumulated a hit in three out of his last four games at Dunkin' Park.

Hartford snatched the early one-run advantage. After Datres began the first inning with a walk, Hunter Goodman singled, setting the table for Yanquiel Fernandez with two men on and just one out. The right fielder laced an RBI double over the centerfielder's head off Patriots' starter Matt Sauer, scoring Datres from second for the first run of the ball game.

Somerset responded three innings later. Jasson Domingez led off the fourth inning with a solo home run to deep center field off Hartford starter Nick Garcia.

The Yard Goats regained the lead in the bottom of the inning, using two walks, two fielding errors, and two wild pitches to push across two runs. After Julio Carreras walked, Warming Bernabel reached base by way of a fielder's choice. Carreras moved up to second on third baseman Tyler Hardman's error. Hardman amassed another error on Braxton Fulford's ground ball, scoring Carreras from second, and moving Bernabel to third. Kyle Datres walked two batters later, creating a bases-loaded situation. Patriots' reliever Josh Maciejewski's wild pitch allowed Bernabel to cross the plate from third. After four innings, Hartford led Somerset 3-1.

Hartford doubled its lead in the fifth inning. With two-out, Beck lined a triple into right field, scoring immediately after on a Blas Castano wild pitch. Following Carreras' third walk of the evening, Bernabel crushed a two-run home run over the left field wall. It was the third basemen's third multi-run home run this season. The Patriots narrowed the deficit to just one in the top of the sixth frame by way of a hit by a pitch, and a three-run RBI triple by shortstop Trey Sweeney into left field.

In the seventh inning, Beck followed up a triple with his first Double-A home run, blasting a 404-foot solo run into the left-field seats to provide Hartford with a 7-5 lead. Out of the bullpen, Bryce McGowan and Stephen Jones combined to allow just two hits while punching out five in the final 3.1 innings. McGowan has now conceded just one hit in his last three relief appearances combined.

