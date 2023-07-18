Binghamton Blanked in Series Opener Against Erie

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. - The Binghamton Rumble Ponies (4-11, 39-45) were shutout by the Erie SeaWolves 3-0 on Tuesday night at Mirabito Stadium in the series opener.

Christian Scott took the Mirabito Stadium mound for the third time and delivered his third quality start at home. Scott struck out eight batters over seven innings, while allowing two runs on six hits with no walks.

Erie (10-5, 47-36) got on the board in the first inning with three-straight hits. Justice Bigbie singled, Wenceel Perez singled, and Andrew Navigato drove in Bigbie with an RBI double to make it 1-0.

The SeaWolves added runs in the fifth and eighth. In the fifth, Bigbie was hit by a pitch and Perez drove him home with an RBI triple to make it 2-0. In the eighth, Navigato hit an RBI double that scored Perez to make it 3-0.

The Rumble Ponies will continue their series with the SeaWolves on Wednesday afternoon at Mirabito Stadium. First pitch is set for 1:05 PM and pregame coverage will get underway at 12:50 PM on the WNBF Rumble Ponies Radio Network.

Postgame Notes: Matt Minnick tossed a scoreless frame with a strikeout in relief...Rowdey Jordan recorded his fourth stolen base over his last four games...Jose Peroza hit his team-leading 20th double of the season...Agustin Ruiz reached base twice with a double and a walk.

