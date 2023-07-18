July 18, 2023 Sea Dogs Game Notes

SEA DOGS FALL ON SUNDAY The Sea Dogs fell to the Reading Fightin Phils on Sunday evening, dropping their first series of the second half. A pitcher's duel kept the ballgame scoreless until the top of the eighth when Elih Marrero hit an RBI single to score Corey Rosier and put Portland on top. Chase Meidroth reached on a fielding error allowing Marrero to score and Portland led 2-0. Oliver Dunn hit a two-run homer in the bottom of the eighth to even the score. In the bottom of the ninth, Ethan Wilson hit a solo home run to right field and Reading walked it off, 3-2 to take the series.

WIKELMAN WOWS Wikelman Gonzalez dominated in his Double-A debut on Sunday evening. He pitched 6.0 scoreless innings to start allowing just four hits while walking one and striking out nine.

FIRST SERIES LOSS OF THE SECOND HALF With Sunday's loss in Reading, the Sea Dogs have dropped their first series of the second half. Previously, they had won series against the New Hampshire Fisher Cats and Binghamton Rumble Ponies.

TOP DOGS IN THE DIVISION The Sea Dogs remain in first place of the Northeast Division of the Eastern League with another series win over the Rumble Ponies. Portland is 11-4 in the second half and now 3.5 games ahead of the Hartford Yard Goats.

PABLO REYES IN PORTLAND Pablo Reyes is continuing his rehab assignment with the Sea Dogs in Portland this week. Over the weekend in Reading, Reyes went 3-for-11 with a HR and three RBI. He also worked two walks.

HOME SWEET, HADLOCK Despite being in one of the smallest Double-A markets, the Sea Dogs ranked fourth in average attendance in Double-A. The Sea Dogs are averaging 6,001 fans per game this season. Portland is also fourth in Double-A in overall attendance with 228,036 fans coming through the gates so far this year.

AMONG LEAGUE LEADERS Nick Yorke is currently tied for the most triples in the Eastern League with five while Corey Rosier is second with four. Rosier is also ranked fourth in batting average (.310) and second with stolen bases (30). Speaking of stolen bases, Sikes (34) leads the league while Ceddanne Rafaela (30). On the mound, Luis Guerrero leads the league in saves with 14 while Brian Van Belle still owns the lowest ERA (3.00).

THIS DATE IN SEA DOGS HISTORY July 18, 1997 - Ryan Jackson hits a grand slam to lift Portland to a game one win over Harrisburg, but Dave Townsend sets a franchise record in the nightcap of the doubleheader by hitting four batters in a game two loss

PITCHING PREVIEW RHP Chih-Jung (CJ) Liu will take the mound for Portland tonight. In his last outing, he tossed a season-high seven innings July 7th vs Binghamton and allowed one run on four hits while walking one and striking out 10. His 10 strikeouts ties a career-high. Liu has faced the Fisher Cats three times this season. In three starts, he is 1-1 with 4.85 ERA. He has tossed 13.0 innings allowing seven runs on 15 hits while walking eight and striking out 19. New Hampshire is batting .294 against him.

