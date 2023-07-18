Curve Quiet Fightins in Second Shutout of Season

(Altoona, PA) - The Reading Fightin Phils (7-8, 35-48) were shut out for just the second time this season as they fell 4-0 to the Altoona Curve (6-7, 40-41) on Tuesday night. Seven Curve pitchers combined for the shutout.

The game remained scoreless into the fifth inning as Josh Hendrickson made quick work of Altoona's lineup through the first four frames. But, Altoona got to him in the fifth when Domingo Leyba launched a two-run home run to put the Curve up 2-0 at the game mid-point.

Hendrickson lasted five innings, allowing two runs on seven hits. The lefty issued no walks and struck out five Altoona hitters. Noah Song entered for his second rehab appearance with Reading and pitched a scoreless sixth inning.

Song returned for the seventh and Altoona tacked more on against him. Jackson Glenn led off the inning with a single, then Matt Gorski doubled down the left-field line to score Glenn and make it 3-0. Gorski, who moved to third on the throw, proceeded to score on a wild pitch by Song to extend Altoona's lead to four. Adam Leverett pitched after Song and was strong, throwing 1.1 shutout innings.

Matthew Kroon had two hits for Reading to raise his team-leading average to .328. No one else on Reading had more than one hit as the Fightin Phils struck out 12 times, left 12 on base and was 0-7 with runners in scoring position.

Justin Meis (4-3) earned the win for Altoona, pitching two shutout innings in relief. Hendrickson (1-6) suffered the loss for Reading.

Reading and Altoona are back on the field tomorrow at 12:05 p.m. RHP Tyler Phillips is scheduled to start for Reading and he will go opposite RHP Aaron Shortridge for Altoona. A video stream is available on MiLB TV or the Bally Live App.

