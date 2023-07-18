Richmond Outslugs Akron 17-8

The Richmond Flying Squirrels score in four consecutive innings and hit four home runs to power past the Akron RubberDucks 17-8 on Tuesday afternoon at Canal Park.

Turning Point

Richmond started off the inning with a bang in the second as Shane Matheny launched a solo home run on the first pitch he saw. Four batters later, Jimmy Glowenke lined a three-run shot over the wall in left. Donovan Walton capped the second inning offense for Richmond by launching a three-run home run of his own to make it 7-0 Flying Squirrels.

Mound Presence

Hunter Stanley tossed a scoreless first but then ran into some trouble in the second and third innings finishing his day going 2.1 innings allowing 11 runs (seven earned) while striking out three. Zach Hart followed with 1.2 innings allowing three runs. Jordan Jones allowed three runs over two-thirds of an inning. Trey Benton tossed 2.1 scoreless innings while striking out three. Bradley Hanner struck out five over two scoreless innings.

Duck Tales

After being held hitless the first time through the order, Akron got to Richmond's pitching starting in the fourth. Petey Halpin and Jose Tena opened the inning with back-to-back base hits before Angel Martinez and Johnathan Rodriguez lined back-to-back RBI singles to crack the scoreboard for the Ducks. In the sixth inning, Juan Brito lined a three-run home run into Homerville to make it 17-5 Richmond. The RubberDucks offense was not done in the sixth as Tena lined a single into left to cut the Flying Squirrels lead to 17-6. Korey Holland lined a RBI double into the right-center gap with one out in the seventh before Aaron Bracho's RBI groundout made it 17-8 Richmond.

Notebook

Both offenses combined to work 20 walks in the game...Tena extended his season-long hitting streak to seven games (11-for-27 with six runs scored and three RBI)...Brito's home run was his sixth in Double-A and all six have been with at least one on base...Game Time: 3:27...Attendance: 6,142.

On the Pond

The RubberDucks will continue their series at Canal Park against the Richmond Flying Squirrels on Wednesday, July 19 at 6:35 p.m. Akron left-hander Will Dion (1-1, 3.52 ERA) will take on Richmond righty Ryan Murphy (1-6, 5.14 ERA). The game broadcast is on 640 WHLO, the 640 WHLO iHeartRadio channel, and akronrubberducks.com, and available on Bally Live. Tickets for all RubberDucks home games, are available at akronrubberducks.com/tickets.

