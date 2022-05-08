Sea Dogs Split Series with Fightin Phils

Portland, Maine - Christian Koss' three-run homer in the seventh inning wasn't enough to bring back the Portland Sea Dogs (13-14) in their 7-4 loss to the Reading Fightin Phils (11-16) on Sunday at Hadlock Field in Portland, Maine.

The Fightin Phils got the offense rolling in the top of the first against Sea Dogs starter Victor Santos. Simon Muzziotti led off with a triple and Aldrem Corredor drove him in with a double to right, giving them the lead 1-0. In the next at-bat, Logan O'Hoppe doubled to center, scoring Corredor, and expanding the lead to 2-0. Chris Sharpe collected the third RBI double of the inning, bringing in O'Hoppe, expanding Reading's lead to 3-0.

Two more runs came in to score for Reading in the top of the fourth with Santos still on the mound. Freylin Minyety was hit by a pitch and a Sal Gozzo double to put runners on second and third. Muzziotti singled down the first baseline, scoring both, and making it a 5-0 game.

The Sea Dogs broke onto the scoreboard in the bottom of the fourth against Fightin Phils starter James McArthur. David Hamilton led off the inning with a triple, the first hit of the day for Portland. Nick Sogard plated him with a groundout, putting Portland in the scoring column, 5-1.

Reading captured two more runs in the top of the seventh against Portland reliever Brendan Nail. Aldrem Corredor led off with a walk and Josh Ockimey doubled. Chris Sharpe singled to center, clearing the bases, and making it a 7-1 lead for Reading.

Portland's offense got back to work in the bottom of the seventh, scoring three runs against Reading reliever Nick Lackney. Devlin Granberg and Tyler Dearden both earned walks to start the inning. Koss stepped into the batter's box and blasted a three-run homer over the Maine Monster, bringing the Sea Dogs within three, 7-4. Portland had the tying run at the plate in the bottom of the ninth, but couldn't come through, falling to Reading 7-4.

McArthur (1-3) tossed 6.0 innings, allowing just one run on two hits, and struck out five in his first win of the year. Santos (2-3) pitched 4.0 innings, surrendering five runs on seven hits, walking one, and striking out four in his third loss of the season.

The Sea Dogs enjoy a league-wide off-day on Monday before going on the road for a six-game series against the Hartford Yard Goats starting on Tuesday. First pitch is set for 7:05 for Tuesday's series opener.

