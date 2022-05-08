Senators Drop Two to Bowie Sunday Afternoon

The Senators were swept in a doubleheader Sunday at Bowie losing in game one 4-0 and game two 2-1. In game one, the Senators were held hitless and had just two baserunners, both walks. In game two, Harrisburg twice loaded the bases with one out but only scored one run. With the sweep, Bowie took the shortened series but winning three of the five games.

In game one, Evan Lee pitched five strong innings allowing a run on two hits. He struck out eight and walked two. He took the tough luck loss. Erik Manoah, Jr. allowed three runs in the sixth inning. In game two, Steven Fuentes started and went four innings allowing a run on three hits. Matt Cronin followed with a scoreless fifth. Brian Gonzalez allowed the go ahead run, a home run by Joey Ortiz. Matt Brill finished the sixth inning and retired the final two outs.

The Senators managed just five hits in the two games with all the hits in game two. Wilson Garcia and Gilbert Lara both had had two and Jack Dunn added a single. KJ Harrison drove in the only run in the two games with a game-tying sacrifice fly in the sixth inning of game two.

The Senators had homered in eight straight games before going homerless in the two games. Harrisburg didn't commit an error in either game. The game postponed Saturday will be made up in Harrisburg in June when Bowie visits.

The Senators and Richmond Flying Squirrels play game one of their six-game series Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at FNB Field. The game can be heard on CBS Sports Radio Harrisburg 96.5FM 95.3FM and 1400AM beginning at 6:20 p.m.

