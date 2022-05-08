McArthur Spins Gem in R-Phils Win at Portland

The Reading Fightin Phils topped the Portland Sea Dogs 7-4 on a Sunday matinee contest. James McArthur had his best outing of the season to take the win. Brian Marconi recorded his fifth save of the season. Three R-Phils, Simon Muzziotti, Josh Ockimey, and Chris Sharpe, had a multi-hit game.

The Fightins scored early and often in the contest. They took the lead in the first with three runs on four extra base hits. Muzziotti, in his first game back from injury, led off with a triple and came home on Aldrem Corredor's double. Logan O'Hoppe doubled as well to drive him home. Sharpe capped off the frame with a two-bagger of his own to send home O'Hoppe. That was Sharpe's first hit in a Reading uniform.

In the fourth, a single from Muzziotti brought home Freylin Mintyety and Sal Gozzo to make it 5-0.

The Sea Dogs got on the board as a ground ball sent David Hamilton across the plate.

Reading sealed the deal in the seventh as Sharpe sent home Corredor. Ockimey was able to score on an error that inning as well. The R-Phils led 7-1.

Portland tried to get back in it in the bottom half. Christian Koss smacked a three-run shot over the Maine Monster in left field to change the score to 7-4.

James McArthur threw six innings of two hit one run ball. The righty struck out five. Nick Lackney recorded one out in the seventh, but was replaced by Braden Zarbnisky after giving up a three-run home run. Zarbnisky got the final two outs of the frame. Matt Seelinger pitched a clean inning and Brian Marconi notched the save in the ninth.

The Fightins will play at FirstEnergy Stadium next for the 19th Annual Morning game on Tuesday, May 10.

