Ponies Fall to Yard Goats in Mother's Day Matinee

HARTFORD, CT - The Binghamton Rumble Ponies (8-18) fell to the Hartford Yard Goats 7-2 on Mother's Day at Dunkin' Donuts Park. The Yard Goats took four of six games in the series.

Hartford (15-12) got on the board in the bottom of the first as Michael Toglia hit a two-run homer off Jose Butto to make it 2-0 Yard Goats. Butto (1-3) served as an opener, pitching one inning.

Luke Ritter drove in a run for the second time in as many days with an RBI single in the third that scored Manny Rodriguez from second to cut the lead in half.

With Hartford up 3-1 heading into the bottom of the sixth, Hartford plated four runs in the inning, with two-run singles from both Hunter Stovall and Ezequiel Tovar with the bases loaded, making it 7-1 Yard Goats.

Rodriguez added an RBI single in the seventh to cut the deficit to 7-2. He finished 2-4 with a run scored and an RBI.

Hartford RHP Karl Kilkenny (1-4), making his third start against the Ponies this year, allowed three hits and one run over six innings earning the win. Ponies RHP Nate Fisher followed Butto and pitched three scoreless innings allowing just one hit, one walk, and striking out four.

The Rumble Ponies are off on Monday and then continue their 12-game road trip in Manchester, beginning a six-game series with the New Hampshire Fisher Cats on Tuesday. First pitch is at 11:05 AM on CBS Sports Radio 1360 and pregame coverage begins at 10:50 AM.

Postgame Notes: Jake Mangum singled in the seventh inning to extend his hitting streak to eight games and has hit safely in 9 of his last 10 games...Toglia hit his second homer of the series and his fourth on the year.

