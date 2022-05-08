May 8, 2022 Sea Dogs Game Notes

May 8, 2022 - Eastern League (EL) - Portland Sea Dogs News Release







SEA DOGS DROP SECOND STRAIGHT GAME TO READING - Portland dropped the second consecutive game to the Reading Fightin Phils yesterday, 6-4. The scoring started in the top of the first with the Fightin Phils scoring three runs against Sea Dogs starter Chris Murphy. Josh Ockimey, a former Sea Dog during the 2017 and 2018 seasons, stepped into the batter's box and blasted a three-run homer to left-center, giving Reading a 3-0 lead. Portland brought in their first run in the bottom of the second against Reading starter Jack Perkins. With two outs, Tyler Dearden was hit by a pitch and Brandon Howlett singled. Hudson Potts doubled down the left-field line, scoring Dearden while Howlett was caught by the throw at the plate, bringing the score to 3-1. Reading added to their lead in the top of the seventh inning against Portland reliever Joan Martinez. After a double play to clear the bases, Freylin Minyety singled to center. Friscia brought him in with a double, increasing their lead to 4-1. The Sea Dogs answered in the bottom of the seventh against Fightin Phils reliever McKinley Moore. Cameron Cannon led off the inning with a base hit, advanced to second on a wild pitch, then stole third base. Hudson Potts singled him home to make it 4-2. Nick Sogard doubled to right, and after a double play, scored on a wild pitch to make it 4-3. Christian Koss walked and advanced to second on a wild pitch. Devlin Granberg knocked a base hit into right field, scoring Koss, and tying the game 4-4. Josh Ockimey hit his second homer over the Maine Monster in left, giving Reading a 6-4 lead.

HUDSON POTTS HAS A DAY - Hudson Potts collected three hits yesterday, driving in half the runs for the Sea Dogs. Potts recorded two doubles, a single and drove home two runs. He also drew a walk in the ninth inning but was part of a double play, the very next at-bat.

CHRIS MURPHY STAYS STRONG - Despite the Fightin Phils scoring three runs in the top of the first inning, Chris Murphy went on to fire 5.0 shutout innings allowing just one hit. Murphy finished the night with a strong line of 6.0 innings, allowing three runs (zero earned) on two hits while walking three and striking out 10. His 10 strikeouts tie a career-high he set last year with the Sea Dogs.

MOTHER'S DAY 5K RACE - For the first time since 2019, the Sea Dogs are hosting their traditional Mother's Day 5K Race before today's game. Over 1,200 registrants will start at Hadlock Field before taking to the streets of Portland then run onto the field and warning track to the finish line.

THIS DATE IN SEA DOGS HISTORY - May 8, 2002 - Portland scored two runs in the ninth inning and one run in the tenth frame to rally past New Britain, 8-7. The highlight: the two rallies did not feature a single ball leaving the infield! The Sea Dogs scored the three runs on three infield singles, three walks, a wild pitch and two errors.

PITCHING MATCHUP - RHP Victor Santos will take the mound for the Sea Dogs this afternoon. He has faced the Fightin Phils once and pitched 6.0 innings allowing three runs on four hits while striking out five. He did not issue a walk, but gave up two home runs on Tuesday night's ballgame.

