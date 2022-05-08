Toglia Homers & Kilkenny Solid in Yard Goats Mother's Day Victory

Hartford, Conn - Michael Toglia cranked a two-run home run, Hunter Stovell and Ezequiel Tovar each had two-run singles, and Mitch Kilkenny hurled six solid innings for his first Double-A win as the Yard Goats defeated the Binghamton Rumble Ponies 7-2 on Mother's Day at Dunkin' Donuts Park. Kilkenny worked a season-high six innings and allowed just one run on three hits helping the Yard Goats to their second straight series win, taking four of six from the Mets affiliate. Toglia's home run was a laser that was hit over the second deck in right field, completely out of the ballpark and onto Trumbull Street. The second part of the homestand continues on Tuesday as the Yard Goats host the Portland Sea Dogs, the Boston Red Sox affiliate.

The Yard Goats scored a pair of runs in the first inning as Michael Toglia smashed a two-run homer over the right field deck off Binghamton starter Jose Butto. It was his fourth homer and 15th and 16th RBI's of the season. The Rumble Ponies got a run off Mitch Kilkenny in the third inning on Luke Ritter's RBI single.

Hartford starter Mitch Kilkenny permitted just three hits and one run with three strikeouts in six innings of work. The former star at Texas A&M retired the side in order in the first and fourth innings and did not walk a batter while earning his first victory as a Yard Goats pitcher.

The Yard Goats made it 3-1 with a run in the fifth inning on a sacrifice fly by Isaac Collins. Hartford added four runs in the sixth inning on a two-RBI single by Hunter Stovall and a two-RBI single by Ezequiel Tovar. Yard Goats relievers Trent Fennell, Stephen Jones, and Gavin Hollowell closed out the game.

The Yard Goats continue their homestand on Tuesday and welcome in the Boston Red Sox affiliate for the first of a six-game series. LHP Nick Bush will start for the Yard Goats as Hartford continues a stretch of 12 home games in 13 days at Dunkin' Donuts Park.

Final: Hartford 7, Binghamton 2

WP: Mitch Kilkenny (1-4)

LP-Jose Butto (1-3)

S-none

T-2:15

A-4,319

